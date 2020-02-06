Advertisement

The Dutch Royal Court has released several new photos of King Willem-Alexander, his wife, Queen Máxima and the aunt of the king, Princess Margriet and her husband, professor Pieter van Vollenhoven. The photos were taken last month in the Royal Palace of Amsterdam.

© RVD – Martijn Beekman

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands has been king since his mother’s abdication in 2013. He is married to Queen Máxima and they have three daughters together: Catharina-Amalia, the Princess of Orange (born 2003), Princess Alexia (born 2005) and Princess Ariane (born 2007). His aunt Princess Margriet was born in 1943 as the third daughter of the then Princess Juliana of the Netherlands. She recently celebrated her 77th birthday. She is married to Pieter van Vollenhoven and they have four sons together: Prince Maurits (born 1968), Prince Bernhard (born 1969), Prince Pieter-Christiaan (born 1972) and Prince Floris (born 1975).

Princess Margriet is still an active member of the royal family and often performs duties on behalf of her cousin. She is also involved in the Invictus Games, founded by the Duke of Sussex, to be held in The Hague this year. She is still in line succession but her sons are not, because of their more distant relationship with the king.

