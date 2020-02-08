Advertisement

In the age of beauty promoters on Instagram and YouTube, it can be difficult to distinguish the real from the fake. Is someone really passionate about a makeup product or is it just a (#) advertisement? MyBeautyBrand is the cosmetics company here to try that: putting customers first and making it easier to find out which products really work.

Described as “Avon for Gen Z”, MyBeautyBrand was founded by Max Leykind, the brain behind Eyeko, and fashion photographer and former creative director of British Vogue Robin Derrick. Totally the combination. The duo wanted to “challenge the approach of the big brands,” which they believe “Have come across influencer marketing as a way to reach people who are increasingly turning off traditional media,” they say. “It’s cynical and lazy marketing. I have no problem with ‘influencers’ as such, or someone who says they like or dislike something, that’s their right – but it’s easy to corrupt that process with money.”

Not that MyBeautyBrand does not earn money for its users. Although they have a committee structure, Leykind and Derrick want to “empower” customers: “We want to work with them to create together, to give them opportunities to earn shares and to enable them to build their own business – to be part of to make a movement of change. ”

The peer-to-peer platform allows self-expression in the hands (and faces) of its customers by allowing everyone to log in and set up a store. You can earn commission when products are purchased in your “store”. But what people buy is your creativity and the use of the products, by sharing images of beauty that they have created with the makeup line of MyBeautyBrand, ByMe, and other products they know and love. To stimulate your creativity, MyBeautyBrand also offers a 30% discount on your first order.

“We wanted to promote individuality, create a brand that does things differently, to bring authenticity back to the forefront,” Leykind adds. The 60 make-up line from ByMe is powerful and clear, full of color to inspire artistry, enable self-expression and promote inclusiveness. You will not find a foundation or concealer here, but it is all about pigments that pop.

If I were to create a store on MyBeautyBrand, these would be my must-have products …

