American support for NATO declined dramatically between 2018 and 2019 as the 70-year alliance grappled with internal disputes, a resurgent Russian threat, technological advances, and resilient terrorist organizations.

The Pew Research Center survey also found that the majority of respondents, including members of other NATO countries, were reluctant to abide by Article 5 of NATO, the cornerstone of the agreement, which provides for joint military support from all nations a Member State is attacked.

Between May and August last year, a total of 21,029 people from 19 nations were surveyed to find that citizens generally continue to support the transatlantic alliance. Just over a quarter of respondents, or 27 percent of respondents from most Member States, commented negatively on the agreement.

Despite President Trump’s attacks on the alliance, American support for NATO increased in 2017. From 2018 to 2019, approval dropped by around 12 percent and returned to historical support levels.

Julianne Smith, a former National Security Advisor to Vice President Joe Biden, told Newsweek: “Given the President’s statements about the NATO alliance in the past three years, this shouldn’t be shocking.” The block fell.

NATO has been supported by two parties in the United States for 70 years, but Trump’s presidency has exposed cracks within the organization. “I am concerned that in Trump’s second term, we may see additional damage to these principles of US foreign policy,” said Smith.

Trump has been criticized for rejecting the alliance and calling the deal obsolete. His concern about other nations’ failure to meet their own military spending goals is shared by a significant number of Americans “left and right,” said Smith.

“Trump has at least raised some American doubts about the usefulness and value of American engagement in the world, and transferred it all to steroids,” she added. “What you see in the survey is that the sand is shifting.”

The designs of Article 5

Article 5 is “at the heart of the NATO founding treaty,” the alliance says. However, the Pew report shows that a median of 50 percent of NATO respondents do not support their nation in meeting its commitment. Thirty-eight percent said their country should.

Sixty percent of all respondents still believed that the United States would protect Alliance members from Russian attacks.

Former US ambassador to NATO, Alexander Vershbow, told Newsweek that this element of the report was “encouraging” and the US leadership in the Alliance regardless of what he described as the “schizophrenic” Trumpian approach to the bloc.

This file photo shows NATO leaders at the NATO summit at the Grove Hotel in Watford, northeast of London, Britain, on December 4, 2019.

ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP via Getty Images / Getty

