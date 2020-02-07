Advertisement

In recent months, an increasing number of references to AMD processors have been discovered in macOS Catalina code, starting with Beta 10.15.2 in November to Beta 10.15.4.

Given the fact that Macs are currently using Intel processors, the references are of course speculation that Apple may plan to release Macs with AMD processors, but this has not yet been confirmed. Apple relies on AMD for graphics in select MacBook Pro, iMac, iMac Pro and Mac Pro models.

Many of the references include code names from AMD APUs such as Picasso, Raven, Renoir and Van Gogh. APU or Accelerated Processing Unit is AMD’s marketing term for a CPU and a GPU on a single chip.

Advertisement

MacOS 10.15.4 Beta 1

NAVI12_A0

NAVI21_A0

PICASSO_A0

RAVEN2_A0

RAVEN_A0

RENOIR_A0

VANGOGH_A0 😳 pic.twitter.com/qFBHg5L0q0

– _rogame (@_rogame) February 6, 2020

A few months ago, a baseless report from Taiwan’s Economic Daily News claimed that Apple plans to launch a high-end gaming Mac at WWDC 2020. If the rumor is true, it’s quite possible that the Mac will be powered by an AMD APU, but many players are skeptical.

It’s worth noting that we haven’t heard any specific rumors about AMD-based Macs, and it’s also possible that the references are for internal testing only. Adjust your expectations accordingly.

Advertisement