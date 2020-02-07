Advertisement

We recently filed a patent application from Apple showing a new curved display design for the iMac along with the keyboard. The lower, curved part of the patented iMac is on the desk. To keep the glass upright for normal use, Apple has a wedge section in which the hardware components will be present. The patented iMac can be used at different angles.

Now the people at Letgodigital have been working with Concept Creator to create some beautiful renderings that show the iMac in action. Together with the renders, a 3D render animation was created that shows the stylish design of the iMac.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XdwPbxt1LFs [/ embed]

Advertisement

The design looks beautiful, but there is no way to know how practical it would be in real life. The Apple iMac has not seen much innovation and change since it was released in 1998. However, the patent looks promising and it is not surprising that Apple also decides to use this foldable device to start working on foldable devices.

Unfortunately, Apple currently has only one patent for a foldable device in its name, making it difficult to say whether the company is actually interested in foldable devices or is filling out patents to prevent patent trolling.

Advertisement