Posted: Feb 12, 2020 / 7:58 AM EST

/ Updated: February 12, 2020 / 7:58 a.m. EST

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) – An alarming report appeared this week from two of America’s largest workers and teachers unions. The National Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers work with Everytown for Gun Safety, an organization that investigates gun violence in our country to see if active target practice is effective.

These organizations state that they support trauma-informed training for schools, but do not recommend active target practice. Schools should carefully consider the impact of training before doing live exercises with students and educators.

For the districts that will continue these exercises, the report contains a list of recommendations based on research. It is said that drills should not include simulations that mimic a real-life scenario. Prior to the exercises for parents, students and educators, you should register in advance. It states that schools should have drill content appropriate to their age and development, involving school staff and psychosocial professionals. It also means that schools should combine this training with trauma-informed approaches. Finally, schools should collect data and check that the exercises are effective.

NewsChannel 9 interviewed a local researcher who previously focused on mass shootings on the subject, and although she believes these realistic scenarios can be traumatic, she believes in lockdown exercises using a so-called standard response protocol.

“With SRP training, we were able to show that you can do it in a healthy, productive and learnable way,” said Dr. Jaclyn tortoise.

Now the President of the NEA said in a statement: “Traumatizing students while we are working to protect students from gun violence is not the answer. Everywhere I travel, I hear from parents and educators that active shooters train students horribly so that they can no longer concentrate in the classroom and cannot sleep at night. “

