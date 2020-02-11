Advertisement

Updated February 10, 2020, 10:38 p.m. EST

If you need immediate help in a crisis, contact the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All calls are confidential.

A new review of several studies shows the potentially harmful effects of using social media on young people. It confirms what many parents feared for a long time.

The results in the Canadian Medical Association Journal show that the use of social media is associated with psychological stress, self-harm and suicide. More than two hours of social media use per day is associated with a higher rate of depression and suicidal thoughts in girls.

In one study, girls said they felt negative after surfing Facebook for 10 minutes. The more time, the greater the risk. 17-year-old Maya Behl can attest to this.

“When I am on social media, I become more and more isolated. To be honest, even if it is a connector, it is very isolating,” she said.

According to the study, children who spend less time meeting in person are more vulnerable, and easy access to information about how to commit suicide online increases the risk. Carol Deely’s 12-year-old son Gabriel died just over a year ago. Your organization, Gabriel’s Light, promotes the safe use of technology.

“Children cannot escape this peer pressure and I just think it’s terrible. I don’t want to be a child right now,” said Deely.

Researchers said parents should talk to their children about the risks of social media. Instead of forbidding them, they should limit screen time for both their children and themselves to set a good example.

