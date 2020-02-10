Advertisement

MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Rockets reward Tucker with a fully guaranteed deal

Tucker continues to play in the middle despite his 6-foot-5 frame

Critics continue to doubt Rockets’ small-ball philosophy

The Houston Rockets have received quite some criticism after handling Clint Capela and Nene in a recent NBA trade. That meant that someone else had to be used in the middle slot that was 6 feet-5 P.J. Tucker turned out to be.

Probably that small-ball basketball might not stop, a previous post mentioned how the Rockets tried to lure DeAndre Jordan from the Brooklyn Nets. It was a movement that was the most pointless, although Houston can still close that middle gap through a free agency or buyout candidates. So far nothing has gained ground.

Anyway, the reality is that the Rockets have to make do with Tucker in the middle. Known as one of the more sustainable players in the selection, the 34-year-old recently received his 2020-21 contract fully guaranteed, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. This means that he will receive the full basic salary of $ 7.97 million, which was previously partially guaranteed. He will become an unlimited free agent by the 2021 season.

But when it comes to small basketball, not many people trust Rockets’ chances in the upcoming NBA playoffs. Ben Golliver from the Washington Post noted that head coach Mike D’Antoni and Daryl Morey have experimented with substandard centers over the years. Before Tucker there was 6-foot-6 Chuck Hayes. In the end, it might be wise to note that none of them pushed the rockets to the last dance.

Anyway, the rockets seem to stick to that philosophy unless a talented big man becomes available. Tucker will man the paint for now alongside players with heavy artillery. That includes James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Eric Gordon and new recruit Robert Covington.

It is to his credit that Tucker has achieved considerable figures this season. In 52 games, the second round of the 2006 NBA concept achieved an average of 7.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists. His sustainability is what makes him a good asset, but fighting with larger centers and attackers will not be an easy task.

James Harden on the new small ball Houston Rockets after the trade of Clint Capela: “We are no smaller – of course in height (we are). But heart. Every individual got big hearts. We can compete with everyone. “Pic.twitter.com/3XQHVhT0kL

– Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) 7 February 2020

The rockets feel that they can compete despite the handicap in size. Not everyone agrees, but Houston wants to prove the critics wrong.

“We are no smaller – of course in height (we are). But heart. Every individual got big hearts. We can compete with everyone,” Harden said in a Golliver tweet.

Phoenix Suns ahead P.J. Tucker (17) responds to a technical foul against him in the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at US Airways Center, Phoenix, AZ, USA, December 23, 2013 Photo: Reuters / Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports

