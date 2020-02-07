Advertisement

According to a new study, Woolly Mammoths may have developed a whole series of genetic defects that may have caused the extinction of a herd near Siberia.

The study entitled ‘Functional architecture of harmful genetic variants in the genome of a mammoth on Wrangel Island’, investigated the resurrected DNA of woolly mammoth remains found at a remote Arctic retreat off the coast of Siberia, known as Wrangel Island.

The study was published in the journal Genome Biology and Evolution, a publication of Oxford University Press.

Woolly mammoths were once one of the most common cold-adapted species on Earth before the end of the Pleistocene period – around 11,700 years ago – according to the study. The end of that period marked the beginning of the Holocene period, where there was almost complete loss of cold and dry steppe tundra that contributed to the extinction of many species such as cave bears, woolly rhinos, woolly hyenas and the continental woolly mammoths.

The study notes that an isolated population of mammoths has landed on Wrangel Island because of rising sea levels and lack of fresh water, but the herd died about 5,000 years ago and the exact cause of their demise was unknown.

By comparing DNA from a Wrangel Island woolly mammoth with that of three Asian elephants and two other ancient mammoths, researchers were able to identify multiple unique genetic mutations that affected multiple functions of the animal, such as neurological development, male fertility, insulin level signaling and the ability to detect floral scents.

Although the definitive, exact cause of the extinct woolly mammoth herd on Wrangel Island is inconclusive, the decline of their population combined with the isolated nature of their habitat caused them to suffer from a variety of genetic defects that their developers may have hindered the investigation.

