Advertisement

On Wednesday, those who followed the Delphi murders 2017 were given an unseen look at the case. The perspective behind the scenes came thanks to a new true-crime podcast from HLN, entitled “Down the Hill: The Delphi Murders”. As they tune in, listeners will get a closer look at what attempts have been made to solve the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German in Delphi, Indiana. Here’s how you can listen to future episodes.

The new podcast will focus on the unresolved case of the murders of Williams and German that took place in 2017. On Valentine’s Day that year, the bodies of Williams and German were discovered about half a mile from an abandoned area near the Delphi Historic Trails, where they had walked the day before.

Prior to the release of the first episode, a new clip gave listeners a peek at what would come in the next episodes. By giving the public “unprecedented access”, those who tune in get “heard important voices talking for the first time” about what happened. A trailer for the new project can be seen below.

Advertisement

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HBrmLGdbjko [/ embed]

It was previously reported in 2019 that the police had been monitoring a specific man as a suspect, Paul Etter of Indiana. However, the case has still not reached an official conclusion.

Doug Carter, Indiana State Police Inspector, further explained the investigation at a press conference in 2019 following the publication of a follow-up sketch of who they thought could have been behind the crimes. At the time, he said he thought the responsible person could “hide in view.”

Before the release of the new podcast, Carrie Timmons, the mother of Liberty German, shared her frustration with the efforts of the police. According to the sun, after she said they felt they had not “fully” completed their work on the deaths of Abby and Libby, she added that the crime scene seemed to be contaminated by the number of volunteers that searched the surrounding forests. However, that was a story that was subsequently prevented by Carter.

Those who tune into it will “explore the mystery that is still haunting in the small town of Delphi, Indiana, while police say the killer can walk among them,” the investigation continues.

“Down The Hill: The Delphi Murders” can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, with new episodes that premiere every Wednesday through March 18.

This photo shows police cars on July 7, 2016 on Main Street in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Laura Buckman / AFP / Getty Images

.

Advertisement