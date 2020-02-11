Advertisement

Twitter has rolled out a new tool to help users find accurate information about this year’s US census.

People who search for census-related terms automatically see a link to the census website of the federal government, which contains information about participation in the census, what information is collected and how it is used.

It is the latest example of how technology companies are trying to stop the flow of misinformation regarding the census, which is used to divide seats in the American House and allocate billions of dollars in federal funding.

“Ensuring that the public can find information from authoritative sources is an important aspect of our commitment to serve the public conversation on Twitter,” the company said Tuesday in a statement announcing the change.

False claims about the census can skew the results if they discourage participation. On Monday, a prominent Latino organization urged the Census Bureau to do more to prevent rumors from embracing citizenship.

President Donald Trump’s government had tried to include a question asking for citizenship of the census, but it was rejected by the Supreme Court. Proponents of immigrants say the question would have discouraged immigrants from participating and led to a minority of minorities.

Twitter also adds a tool that makes it easier for people to report content that contains inaccurate or misleading census claims.

All major platforms – Twitter, Facebook and Google – have announced that they are working directly with the Census Bureau to reduce the amount of census-related misinformation circulating on their platforms.

