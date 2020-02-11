Advertisement

The Tyrannosaurus Rex has long been the creature of nightmares – but the “King of the Tyrant Lizards” had a cousin who might have been just as scary. With the help of a paleontology enthusiast, scientists in Canada said they discovered the newest member of the Tyrannosaurus family and named it after the Greek god of death.

The dinosaur named Thanatotheristes degrootorum is the first new Tyrannosaurus species that has been discovered in Canada for 50 years. At around 79.5 million years old, it is also the oldest of the five species of tyrannosaurs discovered in the country. The other four – Daspletosaurus, Gorgosaurus, Albertosaurus and Tyrannosaurus – are between 77 and 66 million years old.

Thanatotheristes degrootorum is 2.5 million years older than its closest relative.

juliuscsotonyi

Scientists believe that the dinosaur was a top predator in the region and named it that. His generic name Thanatotheristes is derived from Thanatos, which means “Greek god of death”, and from Theristes, which means “one who reaps or reaps”. The name of the species, degrootorum, is named after paleontological enthusiast and farmer John De Groot, who, according to the Royal Tyrrell Museum, found the remains of the dinosaur during a hike near Hays, Alberta.

In the museum’s press release, De Groot said the discovery of fossilized skull fragments, including the jawbone, was “an absolutely stunning find.”

“We knew it was special because you could see the petrified teeth clearly,” he said.

François Therrien, curator of dinosaur paleoecology at the Royal Tyrrell Museum, made the discovery on Facebook with the University of Calgary Ph.D. Candidate Jared Voris. “This discovery is significant because it closes a gap in our understanding of tyrannosaur evolution,” he said.

Voris, the study’s lead author, said that analyzing the De Groot fragments found, scientists concluded that the fossils are a new species. The fossils have unique features that distinguish them from other members of the tyrannosaur family.

juliuscsotonyi

“Thanatotheristes can be distinguished from all other tyrannosaurs by numerous properties of the skull,” said Voris. “The most noticeable, however, are vertical ridges that extend the length of the upper jaw.”

A reproduction of the dinosaur shows big teeth for eating the meat. Scientists believe that the animal was a bi-pedal predator, similar to the T. Rex.

The discovery was recorded in the Cretaceous Research journal.

