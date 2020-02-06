Advertisement

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 / 3:30 p.m. EST

/ Updated: February 6, 2020 / 19:18 EST

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

ON Winter Storm Warning

has now been exhibited for most of downtown New York Thursday evening through Friday

Night, since at least a slight icing can be expected from Thursday evening to the beginning of Friday

and every icy mixture and / or rain turns into snow again on Friday morning

Friday is expected to fall sharply at times.

Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible

sometimes from Friday morning to Friday afternoon.

Fresh snow will range from around 4 to 8 inches for most, but there could be locally higher amounts of over one foot from Syracuse north and west before the snow winds down to snow flurries later Friday evening / early Saturday. Travel across the CNY will be difficult late Thursday evenings, especially Friday.

Most ice accumulation takes place from Thursday evening to early Friday

The NewsChannel 9 Storm Team keeps you up to date.

