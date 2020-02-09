Advertisement

Posted: Feb 9, 2020 / 3:12 PM EST

/ Updated: February 9, 2020 / 3:48 p.m. EST

SYRACUSE – (WSYR-TV)

ON Winter weather Notice

was issued late for parts of central New York east of Syracuse

Evening through much of the Monday morning. Snow is piling up several centimeters

to be expected in this period, in particular over higher locations of the

Consulting area. Syracuse is NOT included

in the advisory.

An area of ​​extensive snow will cover all of central New York

Later that evening and continue overnight until Monday morning before you rejuvenate

Monday at noon. Especially in lower areas

It will rain a little from I-81 West.

Snow is expected to accumulate in the advisory area

from 2 to 5 inches by Monday noon.

Some localized locations above the Tug Hill Plateau will exceed half a foot

of snow.

Elsewhere in central New York, snowfall is less than 1 inch. At temperatures above freezing for morning commuting, the roads around Syracuse are above freezing, with minimal impact on the roads.

