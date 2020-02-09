Posted: Feb 9, 2020 / 3:12 PM EST
/ Updated: February 9, 2020 / 3:48 p.m. EST
SYRACUSE – (WSYR-TV)
ON Winter weather Notice
was issued late for parts of central New York east of Syracuse
Evening through much of the Monday morning. Snow is piling up several centimeters
to be expected in this period, in particular over higher locations of the
Consulting area. Syracuse is NOT included
in the advisory.
An area of extensive snow will cover all of central New York
Later that evening and continue overnight until Monday morning before you rejuvenate
Monday at noon. Especially in lower areas
It will rain a little from I-81 West.
Snow is expected to accumulate in the advisory area
from 2 to 5 inches by Monday noon.
Some localized locations above the Tug Hill Plateau will exceed half a foot
of snow.
Elsewhere in central New York, snowfall is less than 1 inch. At temperatures above freezing for morning commuting, the roads around Syracuse are above freezing, with minimal impact on the roads.