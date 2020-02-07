Advertisement

Andrew Cuomo, New York State Governor, speaks on stage at the 19th Annual Greater New York Gala of the Human Rights Campaign at the Marriott Marquis Hotel on February 1, 2020 in New York City.

Gary Gershoff / Getty

New York governor Andrew Cuomo, a high-profile political opponent of President Donald Trump, announced his intention to sue the Trump administration for suspending accelerated travel programs for New York residents.

The decision was announced on Friday after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) informed New York officials that residents were no longer allowed to register (or re-register) for the Global Entry program, which provides a quick security check at airports for paying members.

“What they are doing now to make political hay and advance their political arguments is that they are engaging the Department of Homeland Security in an abuse of power (and hyper-politicized government use),” Cuomo said at a press conference on Friday.

The department’s announcement was the result of New York’s Green Light law, which prevents DHS officials from accessing the state’s DMV database to verify applicants’ credentials. New York passed the law to provide the opportunity to obtain undocumented immigrant driving licenses and prohibited the DHS from obtaining DMV data without a court order.

In his remarks, Cuomo described the move as a “ham-handed political tactic” that was not born out of necessity.

The DHS says it needs the state’s DMV information to know if an applicant “meets the program approval requirements”. However, the governor said the FBI had all the information in the New York DMV database and instructed the DHS to ask the office instead.

“There should be a border between politics and government. You shouldn’t use government as a political tool,” he added. “Then you can’t use the government to come up with arbitrary policies that hurt hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers to make their political statements. You can’t. It’s an abuse of power. It’s extortion.”

Attorney General Letitia James called the move a “nearsighted crusade against his former home”.

The Department of Justice did not respond to a request for comment on New York’s plans to sue.

The New York Attorney General has been involved in numerous disputes with Trump over various administrative policies. James’ office recently announced lawsuits that challenged regulations that could make access to insurance coverage for abortions and withdrawal of Obama-era chemical storage regulations difficult.

“As a prosecutor and chief law enforcement officer, I will continue to vigorously defend New York law and our state’s residents against the President’s vengeful acts,” said James after the global entry policy was announced. “New Yorkers are not attacked or bullied by an authoritarian thug.”

