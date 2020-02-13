The New York Yankees were hit as much by the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal as any other MLB team. Using the extensive cheating system during their 2017 2017 run, Houston defeated New York in seven games in the ALCS.

The Astros spoke of their past violations on Thursday morning at their spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Florida. The players apologized, but owner Jim Crane would not admit that his team was cheating or that stealing plates helped Houston win the title.

Jim Crane says the Astros & # 39; sign-stealing had no influence on their World Series title in 2017:

“Our opinion is that this does not affect the game” pic.twitter.com/fKh1UxFLC6

– Yankees videos (@snyyankees) 13 February 2020

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone disagreed with Crane’s assessment.

“I think that’s quite a long time,” Boone said Thursday at the Yankees camp in Tampa, Florida. “At what level did it influence things? I think we will never know and that is for people to draw their own conclusions. But I clearly think that when we talk about some things that are going on, those things have an effect on games. Clearly.”

Aaron Boone on Jim Crane says the Astros & # 39; steal had no influence on the game:

“That’s quite a bit” pic.twitter.com/fZoTdH5eyI

– Yankees videos (@snyyankees) 13 February 2020

Houston went home a perfect 4-0 in the ALCS 2017, with an average of 3.75 runs per game. The Astros were 0-3 at Yankee Stadium and scored two points per game.

In nine home games during the 2017 play-offs, Houston batted .273. / 343 / .519 with 18 home runs and 51 points scored. In as many road races, the Astros hit .208 / .284 / .347 with nine homers and 27 scored runs.

Houston also defeated New York in the 2019 ALCS. MLB found no evidence that the Astros cheated during the six-game series, but there are suspicions that the AL champions are still stealing plates illegally.

Aroldis Chapman gave up the series-clinching home run to Jose Altuve in Game 6 of the 2019 ALCS. He was also part of the 2017 team that lost to the Astros and took the loss in Game 2 of that series.

Aroldis Chapman responds to Jim Crane’s comments that the steals of Astros had no influence on the game:

“I don’t agree … if you have such an advantage, it will definitely make you a stronger team” pic.twitter.com/6YW3Q6jVFr

– Yankees videos (@snyyankees) 13 February 2020

“Hitters, if they have a head start, an advantage of knowing what’s coming, it will only make them stronger,” Chapman said through an interpreter on Thursday. “Was that the only reason they won the World Series? I do not know. What I can say is that when you have such an advantage, it will definitely make you a stronger team. “

The Yankees prefer to win the 2020 World Series after signing Gerrit Cole, who led the Astros to last year’s World Series.

New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx of New York City on May 3, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

.