A newlywed who underwent a complete hysterectomy after regular swab exams could not determine the presence of advanced cervical cancer and was reminded by Cervical Check to undergo further examination.

Stacie Smith received the reminder even though she informed Cervical Check about her advanced cancer diagnosis 18 months ago.

The 36-year-old, who can never have children, went to a counselor after bleeding heavily on her wedding day.

Stacie, who lives in Blanchardstown, Dublin, is now calling on all women in Ireland to help each other by counting their voices, claiming that those affected by the cervical check scandal have been forgotten.

Despite her experience, she continues to ask parents to give their children access to the HPV virus, which she calls “life-saving.”

She says the government saved the banks and the FAI, but did not help those diagnosed with cervical cancer to get the answers they deserved.

Stacie herself will have to pay up to € 3,500 to have her slides examined by an independent UK expert to determine if abnormal cells that were present in her previous smear tests have been missed due to human error or within the parameters of the “acceptable” range fallen of error – referred to by the RCOG (Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists) as Expert Panel Review of Cervical Screening.

Newly married Stacie and her husband Sean were only three months married and had just moved into their new home when they received the devastating diagnosis in October 2018.

However, she instinctively knew she had cancer before being diagnosed because she lost her grandmother Lily to a very rare form of gynecological cancer and worked with patients who were battling the disease.

“Thoughtfully, I had many, if not all, of the classic cancer symptoms such as frequent urination, persistent abnormal bleeding and low back pain, fatigue and weight loss that I used to plan our wedding.

“I was bleeding very heavily on my wedding day, so I made an appointment with a gynecological surgeon who discovered high-grade adenocarcinoma of the cervix, which was 7 by 5 centimeters.”

The initial response to treatment was poor, which was incredibly scary. It was only a few days before Christmas and I have never been so scared.

Treatment continued and Stacie underwent a radical hysterectomy last May, followed by an additional operation that partially removed the vagina and surrounding ligaments.

Luckily, her last MRI showed no signs of illness, so it’s all about finding our new normal.

“I am very afraid of relapses and am trying hard to deal with them, but many of the side effects of treating cervical cancer are poorly understood and the physical and psychological effects can be so complex.

“Sean and I know that we cannot have children of our own, but we agree. We have each other, our friends and family, and our whole lives together.

Stacie believes that the victims of the cervical cancer scandal have been treated with disrespect and that further checks promised by Minister Simon Harris and Cervical Check have not been carried out.

“I’m not surprised that Cervical Check contacted me to remind me to take my smear even though I told them my diagnosis and treatment plan. It has been shown that this is a program that fails because of his ability. ” Communicate with the women for whom the screening process was developed.

“The insults don’t end there. Like me, every woman diagnosed after May 2018 has no support, no review, and no mention of the review.

“If I want my slides to be independently checked to find out why my cancer or pre-cancer was not caught earlier, I have to pay € 3,500.

However, she was keen to ask parents to make sure their children have access to the HPV vaccine, and said, “There is no reason why women or men will have to go through what I and many other wonderful women will endure in the future The system, if it works properly, will save many lives. “

We can save the banks and the FAI, but we can’t even support the daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, niece, cousin, or grandmother to answer the diagnosis that made her world fall apart.

“I urge all women in Ireland to stand up and be counted and use their voices to help each other.”

