Advertisement

BKM Capital Partners, an institutional fund manager, has acquired a portfolio of 11 industrial properties in Southern California, Phoenix, Northern California and Portland, Oregon. BKM acquired the property for $ 425 million.

The Newport Beach company bought eight of the properties through the BKM Industrial Value Fund II and three of the properties in partnership with the Canyon Catalyst Fund, Canyon Partners’ real estate emerging manager program that manages on behalf of the California Public Employees Retirement System becomes.

Advertisement

The portfolio covers 2,669,265 square meters of space, 493 units and is almost 90% full.

Southern California properties include the Spectrum Center Business Park, a 73-unit commercial estate with multiple tenants at 20918 Bake Parkway in Lake Forest, and the Tech Center, a 54-residential multiple estate tenant at 1483-1499 Poinsettia Avenue in Vista.

“Orange County and Northern San Diego County are really hot markets for industrial users looking for space within a reasonable distance of the LA County ports with a discount on the Los Angeles market,” said Brett Turner, BKM’s Managing Director of Acquisitions. “This was a rare opportunity to acquire two large, multi-tenant industrial properties in these highly sought after markets.”

Canyon Partners Real Estate LLC is the real estate investment arm of Canyon Partners, an alternative asset manager with assets under management of over $ 26 billion.

Tile World rents in Anaheim

Lee & Associates Orange has awarded Tile World Inc. a 5-year lease for $ 1,305,784 for an 18,403 square foot industrial building at 1100 Howell Ave. in Anaheim.

Bryan Miller and Tom Gilmer, both heads of Lee & Associates’ Orange office, represented Bakken Industrial Properties; Adam Hill from Voit Real Estate Services represented the tenant.

$ 3.2 million in Lake Forest

Trackside Performance bought a 9,730 square meter industrial building in Lake Forest for $ 3.2 million.

Kidder Mathews’ Jim Wynne represented the company when it purchased 20612 Canada Road.

Trackside is an exclusive partner company for Yokohama Tires.

BLT sells in Anaheim

BLT Enterprises, based in Santa Monica, has sold a two-story office building at 2100 S. State College Blvd. in Anaheim for unknown conditions.

The property has modern amenities such as floor-to-ceiling windows and skylights, a modern kitchen and several conference rooms.

Kurt Bruggeman from Lee & Associates Irvine represented BLT Enterprises and Phil Fridd and James Hawkins from Lee & Associates Orange represented Hutton Development Co. as buyers.

The 8,200 square meter property, built in 1990, has two floors of office space above an underground parking garage. BLT originally acquired the building in 2016 as part of a building portfolio for a total of nearly $ 30 million.

Sold in Ontario

Lee & Associates in Orange brokered the sale of a 9,545-square-meter commercial building for $ 4,240,000.

The property is located at 4480 Ontario Mills / 745 Franklin,

Allen C. Buchanan and Joshua Harper from Orange teamed up with David Mudge from Lee & Associates’ Riverside Office to represent Almaz Investment & Management. Greg Martin from Lee & Associates’ Ontario office represented the private buyer.

The two-story commercial building was a fully expanded operations center that had only one tenant at the time of the sale. With the advice of their brokers, “our owner was able to avoid a costly vacancy by selling the building to an owner-occupier,” said Allen C. Buchanan, SIOR.

industry grants

The Orange County Community Foundation has partnered with the Orange County Real Estate Luncheon, an annual, veteran-oriented event to donate $ 862,000 to 13 charities serving military veterans and their families. OCCF also announced funding for an evaluation to assess both the progress of the OK Veterans Initiative and future opportunities for continued impact.

OCVI invests in the following veteran organizations / programs:

Veterans Resource Center from Cal State Fullerton

The “Strong Children” program of the children’s advice center

Goodwill Industries from the Tierney Center for Veteran Services in Orange County

Goodwill Industries of the Orange County Veterans Employment Program

Veterans Resource Center of the Irvine Valley College Foundation

Vocational training center of Saddleback College

St. Jeanne de Lestonnac Free Clinic Veterans Dental Clinic

Greater support for the Mental Health Service program

University of California, Irvines role as Convener of the OC Veterans & Military Families Collaborative

Pro Bono Legal Support Program from the Veterans Legal Institute

Volunteers of America, Greater Los Angeles, Battle Buddy Bridge program

Warrior Scholar Project Veterans Academic Boot Camp

Work wardrobes for the VetNet employment program of a new beginning

211 The Orange County Veterans Resource Program

In 2020, OCCF will also partner with Harder & Co. and UC Irvine to conduct a five-year evaluation of the OCVI program that assesses progress since the first veteran study was published in 2015 and a community-wide needs analysis of current needs Challenges and opportunities for OC veterans and military families.

People in real estate

Barry Caylor joined Outside the Lines as Anaheim’s vice president of business development to manage the company’s ongoing international expansion. The company specializes in the design of water features, fountains, rock formations and thematic environments for its customers. Caylor will create new business opportunities while maintaining and maintaining relationships with existing customers. He will be based in Dallas. OTL is currently working on projects in nine US states.

Kevin Kish, 43, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed director of the Just Employment and Housing Department, where he has served as director since 2015. Kish was an associate professor of law at Loyola Law School from 2012 to 2015. He was director of the Employment Rights Project at Bet Tzedek Legal Services from 2008 to 2015, where he was a Skadden fellow from 2006 to 2008 and a Bet Tzedek fellow from 2004 to 2005. Kish was confirmed for this position by the Senate in 2016 at $ 196,981. Kish is a democrat.

Real estate transactions, leases and new projects, industry attitudes, new projects and upcoming events are compiled from press releases by contributing author Karen Levin. Email articles and high resolution photos to business editor Samantha Gowen at [email protected] Please allow at least one week for publication. All items are subject to the clarity and length of processing.

Advertisement