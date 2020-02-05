Advertisement

NEWPORT BEACH – Four teams won for the Surf League Boys’ Basketball Championship last season.

There are only two this season.

Newport Harbor defeated Edison 50:29 in a Surf League game at Newport Harbor High on Wednesday, the last day of the league season.

Newport Harbor and Edison finish the regular season as co-champions of the Surf League, both with 4-2 records.

Edison and Newport Harbor will compete in Division 2AA of the Southern Section’s CIF playoffs starting next week. A coin toss that followed the game was won by Newport Harbor, making the Sailors number 1 in the Surf League in the playoffs and Edison number 2 in the league.

Being number 1 in the league has advantages. As the number 1 in the Surf League, Newport Harbor receives a home game in the first round against number 2 or number 3 in another league or maybe against an entire team.

Edison as number 2 could receive a home game in the first round against number 2 or number 3 in another league or an away game in the first round against number 1 or number 2 in another league.

The playoffs will be released on Sunday.

Robbie Spooner, a 6: 4 striker from Newport Harbor, led the Sailors (22: 6) with 18 points in the second half. Luke Bashore, a 6-7 year old striker, scored 16 points, 14 of which were scored in the first half. Spooner made four 3-pointers, Bashore two.

Young forward Connor Collins scored 10 points to lead the Chargers (17-11).

Edison, who defeated Newport Harbor 60:43 on January 24, shot 31 percent off the field and made 15 of 48 attempts. The Chargers, who only made two free throws, posted single-digit results in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Newport Harbor was 18-for-46 shooting for 39 percent.

The Sailors, which ranked 15th in Orange County’s Top 25, were only short behind in the first quarter. Her 21-point margin was her biggest advantage over the No. 14 chargers.

Spooner was 0 for 7 in the first half. He was sure that the shots would eventually come and they did – in the second half he was 6 to 8, 4 to 5 of them with 3 hands.

“I’ll just keep shooting,” said Spooner. “No matter how many I miss, I’ll keep shooting. I know they’ll find their way.”

Newport Harbor coach Robert Torribio gave Spooner the green light and thought Bashore should start it from the outside as well, to counter the weak defense mechanisms used by other teams against Bashore when Bashore positioned itself inside.

“So we said” Hey, Lukie, it’s your last home game, “said Torribio.” Let’s go out with you and fire the ball. ”

