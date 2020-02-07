Advertisement

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 / 10:50 AM EST

/ Updated: February 7, 2020 / 10:50 am EST

NEW HAMPSHIRE (WSYR-TV) – On Friday night, seven of the Democratic presidential candidates will debate at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire. The debate will take place in ABC NewsChannel 9 from 8 p.m.

The candidates who are debating and their stage order from left to right are listed below:

Advertisement

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

Former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Businessman Tom Steyer

In the debate, candidates have 75 seconds to answer questions directly and 45 seconds to argue.

Candidates will not make an opening or closing statement on this debate, but each candidate will be able to answer a final question.

The debate will be moderated by ABC chief anchor George Stephanopoulus, “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir and ABC News Live anchor Linsey Davis.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, visit NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @ NewsChannel9

Advertisement