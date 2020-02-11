Posted: Feb 11, 2020 / 3:07 PM EST

/ Updated: February 12, 2020 / 4:23 p.m. EST

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – For more than 90 years, the Central New York Community Foundation has been a channel for philanthropy, charitable foundations, funds, and grants for a long, long list of initiatives that improve life for many in our region , Now the Community Foundation is advocating a specific public policy for the first time: the legislation put forward by the Syracuse Joint Council provides for a new approach to tackling lead poisoning in Syracuse. The regulation would make the presence of lead a violation of the house rules if it is found during internal inspections.

In this week’s newsmakers, Dan’s guests include the President and CEO of the Community Foundation, Peter Dunn, and Syracuse’s joint councilor, Joe Driscoll.

The Joint Council will hold a public information session at 5:30 p.m. on February 12th in the town hall.

A 30-day public comment period runs until March 5.

Comments can be sent in writing to [email protected] or by hand or by post to the following address:

Neighborhood and Business Development Department

201 E. Washington St – Suite 600

Syracuse, NY 13202