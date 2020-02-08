Advertisement

The 2020 awards season didn’t come as a big surprise, a trend that is expected to continue when the 92nd Academy Awards begin on Sunday.

Between the cinematographs from 1917, Joaquin Phönix’s appearance in Joker, Martin Scorsese’s line of sight in The Irishman or Parasite’s uniqueness, the competition for the Oscars is quite stacked.

Ahead of the award ceremony, Newsweek’s Sheraz Farooqi, Fandango editor-in-chief Erik Davis and Oscar-nominated Unit Still photographer Clay Enos announced their predictions for eight categories, which will be released on February 9.

Best picture:



1917

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

Little woman

Marriage history

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

parasite

Sheraz Farooqi: 1917 seems to be the clear favorite to win the Oscar. With the victories in the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs, the runway is clear for the First World War. Apart from that, Once upon a time … in Hollywood also had a fair chance. The dark horses this year are undoubtedly Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite and Jojo Rabbit. Both loved each other at the award ceremonies and can sneak up to the top as a surprise. Still, I would choose 1917 to get the best picture.

Erik Davis: At this point, it’s really a two-picture race, with both 1917 and Parasite being the pretty clear leaders. Although both films are great and deserve the big prize of the night, I think 1917 will ultimately win and Parasite will take home the Oscar for the best foreign language film.

Clay Enos: Jojo Rabbit was a pleasure. I haven’t seen a film this complete since Amelie.

Best director:

Bong Joon Ho, parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, the Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Sheraz Farooqi: Given the legendary directors Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese, it’s surprising that neither is considered a favorite to win the best director. The award seems to lose either Sam Mendes or Bong Joon Ho’s. Each of them presented the best work of their career in 1917 or parasite. I would give Bong Joon Ho the nod as my choice to win.

Erik Davis: If Parasite is surprised at the main awards, this will be the case for his director Bong Joon Ho in this category. In 1917, director Sam Mendes won the DGA award for best director. That’s why I choose him to win the Oscar. Mendes’ last Oscar win came exactly 20 years ago when he won both Best Director and Best Film for American Beauty. While the growing parasite fandom could ultimately bring the director a surprise victory, I think Mendes will eventually make it. The way he executed in 1917 is pretty incredible and he definitely deserves the Oscar.

Clay Enos: Todd Phillips stuck to his vision, and although it’s not my business, I can imagine that it took a real commitment to bring his Joker to the screen. Kudos to him.

Best actress:

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, marriage history

Saoirse Ronan, little women

Charlize Theron, bomb

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Sheraz Farooqi: The field of the best actress was filled with many great performances. If history is a guideline, Renée Zellweger has the best chance of receiving the award after winning the Golden Globes, BAFTAs and SAG Awards. Scarlett Johansson has the chance to get annoyed after a fierce battle in the Best Picture nomination, Marriage Story. My ultimate choice would be Renée Zellweger.

Erik Davis: When we interviewed over 2,000 moviegoers on Fandango, Saorise Ronan was the first choice to win this category for her role in Little Women. However popular this movie was at the box office, it is really losing Renee Zellweger’s award because she is the big favorite and I choose Judy Garland in Judy for her. The Oscars love appearances by real figures, and this is especially the case when the real figure is one of their own.

Clay Enos: Scarlett Johansson is a force every time it plays a role. What a treat for us.

Best actor

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Antonio Banderas, pain and fame

Adam Driver, Marriage History

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Sheraz Farooqi: Joaquin Pheonix’s award is literally lost, the best actor seems to be a block on the best actor. Joaquin Phoenix has won at all previous awards ceremonies, and the Oscar is the last nail in the year. While Adam Driver and Leonardo DiCaprio both have the mix of star power and performance to survive every other year, Joaquin Phoenix’s leading role in Joker is second to none.

Erik Davis: No one expected Joker to be in this position when he was at the top of all other films with 11 nominations. It’s just wild, but it shows how much it influenced the cultural zeitgeist this year. Aside from the big awards, the film just has to settle for the best actor. Joaquin Phoenix is ​​the big favorite to take the Oscar home with, and I chose this category too.

Clay Enos: Jonathan Pryce gave me a visceral look at the Vatican. I didn’t think I could be so emotionally attached to anyone in the world, but he lured me in.

Oscar statue at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on February 5, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

The best supporting actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, marriage history

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, little women

Margot Robbie, bomb

Sheraz Farooqi: My choice for the best supporting actress is Laura Dern for Marriage Story. Probably one of the closer races this year, Dern, Johansson, Robbie and Pugh, all with a fair shot at the award. Ultimately, Laura Dern seems to be the safest choice, while Johansson can be upset. I would stay with Laura Dern to take it.

Erik Davis: Marriage Story features one of the best ensembles of the year, and it’s no surprise that most of them have been nominated for Oscars. Laura Dern was the outstanding laureate for the tough, ruthless divorce lawyer she plays in Noah Baumbach’s drama. She has never won an Oscar and definitely deserves the honor here. However, if it’s upset, look for a post by Florence Pugh, whose appearance in Little Women is said to appeal to cinema-goers, according to a Fandango survey.

Clay Enos: Scarlett Johansson is just too good. She just stole the show.

Best supporting actor

Tom Hanks, A Nice Day In The Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, the Irishman

Joe Pesci, the Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Sheraz Farooqi: Similar to the best supporting actress, the field for the best supporting actress is stacked. Between icons like Al Pacino and Tom Hanks, who develop magic late in their careers, Joe Pesci and Anthony Hopkins, who surprise the audience, or Brad Pitt, who can keep up with his usual quality, the overall winner can go in both directions. My personal choice is Tom Hanks, but I expect Brad Pitt to continue his winning streak this year with this award.

Erik Davis: That was very the year of Brad Pitt, the actor. Pitt had two great, award-winning appearances in Ad Astra and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, but it is his role as “Best Buddy” for Leo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton that eventually earned him an Oscar for acting. The performance is not conspicuous on the outside, except for a short but unforgettable moment without a shirt, but it’s the coolness, toughness, and charming demeanor of a guy next door that really feels perfect for Pitt and deserves an Oscar.

Clay Enos: Hanks is the perfect person to play such a gentle and life-affirming man. He was proud of Pittsburgh.

Best camera

1917

The Irishman

joker

The lighthouse

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Sheraz Farooqi: Best Cinematography is a two-horse race with a clear leader. While The Lighthouse fought an incredible battle, Roger Deakins did something really unique in 1917. The magic of really making the film look like a single shot creates one of the most breathtaking war films of all time.

Erik Davis: Roger Deakins received 14 Oscar nods before finally winning for his work on Blade Runner 2049. Just two years later, he seems ready to win another Oscar for his work in 1917. He and Mendes are really the biggest stars of 1917 and make him appear seamless since the entire film was shot in one shot. This is incredibly difficult and the main reason why both Deakins and Mendes are my pick for winning the Oscar night.

Clay Enos: The lighthouse. I’m a fool for big, bold black and white pictures. It is pure bias and I stick to it.

Best original score

1917

joker

Little woman

Marriage history

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Sheraz Farooqi: As with cinematography, the best original score seems to be a two-horse race. Hildur Guðnadóttir has had a lot of success this year with an impressive result for Joker. Likewise, Thomas Newman, composer from 1917, created a breathtaking score that perfectly matched Roger Deakin’s single-shot cinematography. Ultimately, Hildur Guðnadóttir is the best choice and would make her the fourth woman who has ever won the best original score.

Erik Davis: Hilda’s score is haunting and poetic, and she highlights Joker in such an intense way by fueling the dark tone of the film. She was honored in all award ceremonies and is the clear leader for Oscar.

Clay Enos: John Williams is a legend. Star Wars is his domain and I am part of it. Each. Time.

