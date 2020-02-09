Advertisement

Sarah, Duchess York is the next celebrity to launch a lifestyle brand. Come on, get all the details about the 60-year-old’s latest business venture.

The Duchess of York joined the British royal family in 1986 when she married Prince Andrew, Duke of York, the third of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the four children of Duke of Edinburgh. Sarah and Prince Andrew have two daughters together; The 31-year-old Princess Beatrice of York who will marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in May 2020, and the 29-year-old Princess Eugenie of York. The Duke and Duchess of York divorced in 1992 and made their split officer in 1996 when they divorced.

Famously, Sarah refused to sign a confidentiality agreement when she and Prince Andrew got divorced so she could write about her time in the royal family as a way to make money. The Duchess of York is still an author – she has mainly written children’s books – and has sometimes had debts despite receiving money as part of her divorce settlement. According to Mail Online, her newest moneymaker is probably a lifestyle brand.

Advertisement

Reportedly in the early stages

The lifestyle brand of the Duchess of York is still in the design phase, which means that it will probably take a while before products can be seen in stores and online.

Sarah, Duchess of York, visits BFI and IWC Luminous Gala on October 1, 2019 | David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for IWC

Thanks to a slideshow that is seen by Mail Online, we know that the rule is called Duchess Inc. is called. The slogan? “Entertainment, edutainment and lifestyle.”

Duchess Inc. has three brands

Within the lifestyle company of the Duchess of York there are probably three brands, all in different price ranges. The Duchess Collection is the mid-range product that is considered “accessible premium”, including tea, porcelain, jewelry, fragrances, candles and jam.

Ginger and Moss is the highest point of the three consisting of wallpaper, textiles and other household items. The third, Fergie’s Farm, is a line of ready-made organic food that the Duchess of York wants to sell in supermarkets.

Duchess of York hopes to sell jewelry at QVC

Expect to see Sarah’s products in British stores, but also in the QVC store. The jewelry collection of the Duchess of York is expected to include earrings that cost $ 77 USD, pendants for $ 64 USD, and, at the higher end, bracelet bracelets with the words “love”, “hope” and “faith” priced at $ 140.

According to the presentation of Mail Online’s slideshow with details about Sarah’s plans for her lifestyle brand, the idea for the bracelet came from a jewel from the duchess.

“Like every mother, the Duchess of York is incredibly proud of her two daughters and keeps them close to her with a bracelet with their name,” the presentation said. “The bracelet has inspired the duchess to make a series with the words faith, hope and love.”

Part of the profit goes to charity

It is also said in the presentation that a part of the profit to be determined would go to a good cause, in accordance with Sarah’s vision to create a better world based on realism and empathy. ”

Keep an eye on more information about Sarah and her lifestyle brand Duchess Inc. in the coming months.

Advertisement