NFL stock changes of college football players nowadays from week to week.

It is part of what makes the design process so attractive for college football and NFL fans. We all have different views about certain players towards the end of the year, but at the end of the day, who consistently puts their best foot forward this season and proves that they belong in concept discussions throughout America? These are a handful of names that have made a huge leap from 2018 to 2019.

JOE BURROW – QB (LSU)

Broadway Joe has had one of the biggest springboards in recent memory, especially with regard to the quarterback position. After last season, Burrow was probably seen as a day 3 harvest with a marginal advantage. His arm was not seen as spectacular and his mobility was nice but nothing was changing. The transfer from the state of Ohio has not received much pull, but that has changed dramatically.

In the 2019 season, Burrow added 5,671 passing yards and 60 touchdowns, while completing just over 76% of his pass attempts. To top it all off, he threw only 6 interceptions in the series of 15 games. One of the biggest developments in Burrow’s game is his pocket consciousness and his ability to consistently flee downfield. Prior to this season, Burrow seemed to drop his eyes early on plays where he was quickly under pressure.

This year, he has maneuvered the bag much more efficiently to allow the game to develop, while using his legs as a threat if no one comes open enough to make a smart throw. Burrow’s mental processing can be clearly seen on film, by how quickly he notices the blitz and by reading cornerbacks pre-play to measure press coverage. He is the definition of a “take what the defense gives him” quarterback, as in his talks of what the defense tells him in his favor with every down. In general, the LSU quarterback has grown out of a prospect that most teams would consider as a career backup to the possible cornerstone of a franchise, * cough cough * Cincinnati.

JEDRICK WILLS – Tackle, Alabama

Half of a dynamic tackle duo in Alabama, Wills showed throughout the 2019 season that, even as a junior, he plays the position with great leverage and balance. At the start of the college football season, Wills was not on the radar for the upcoming design compared to names like Tristan Wirfs, Prince Tega Wanogho and Andrew Thomas.

Wills uses his pure physicality very well on film, so that he can tease boys at the front, especially in the current game. Some improvements in hand placement can make his sheer power even more deadly and help him reconnect with pass rushers who may take the first step on him. The enormous control over the lower half and heavy hands of the junior can make a team drool over its potential.

In comparison, look at Colts tackle Anthony Castonzo. Both players have athletic qualities that help me overcome some possible technical details of the upper body. Both excel in the running game, but have the option of closing speed edge rushers when passing downs due to their punch-block ability and aggressive lower half.

JAVON KINLAW – Defensive Line (South Carolina)

You could really say that Javon laid down the law in the SEC this season … you see? No? Cub. Anyway, the 6’6 senior defensive linemen was a wrecking ball in for the Gamecocks of South Carolina. As one of the most consistent producers in the trenches this season, Kinlaw has slowly but surely risen to 2020 trekking boards and false draws.

A commonplace among mocks for Kinlaw is now in the mid-to-late first round for teams such as the Buccaneers, Colts and Cowboys; although some have said that Kinlaw is already in the top ten. A real grinder, not all Kinlaw production appears in the static overview.

Kinlaw fills running tracks just as effectively as you can ask a defending lineman to do the same and uses his mountain-of-a-man size for pass-break-ups. A total of 4.5 pockets in 2018, some may have seen Kinlaw as another sizeable domestic defensive lineman who could not effectively reach the passer, but his 2019 film refuted that even further. Kinlaw created 6 bags, 6 tackles for loss and 35 tackles in total in addition to more flashes in the passing game that go deeper than the box score.

Sharing some aspects with Pittsburgh Steelers-rusher Stephon Tuitt, Kinlaw is really a man with a lot of athletics for his size, whose upper side can change the dynamics of an entire line of defense. He and Auburn’s Derrick Brown seem to be the front inner defenses of this design class.

Overall, the prospects for drafts rise and fall during the draft season. Keep these three names in mind during the entire process that stays liquid every season.

