The NHL remains reluctant to change course and compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, although the Olympic officials have once again pledged to lift several important stumbling blocks, which are also supported by the league players.

NHL Vice Commissioner Bill Daly has significantly reduced the hopes of the world’s best players, who have returned to the Olympic Games for the first time since 2014, by calling recent talks “very preliminary” and leaving many unanswered questions unanswered.

‘We are not there yet. In fact, we’re not even close yet, ”Daly wrote in an email to The Associated Press on Monday. “At this point, we continue to believe that the negatives outweigh the positives.”

At the same time, Daly expressed another problem by suggesting that the problem of Olympic participation could possibly be more easily resolved if it were linked to ongoing negotiations to expand the league’s collective agreement with its players.

NHLPA Executive Director Don Fehr replied to the AP that he hoped the NHL would not move the union’s goalposts on the issue of Olympic participation as the Beijing Games would take place before the current CBA expired.

“I don’t know why anyone doesn’t want to take this opportunity because it doesn’t show up every day,” Fehr told the AP over the phone.

“We think and have always thought that such a matter should be dealt with on its own, and it seems to us that the merits of the matter are crystal clear and clear,” he added.

The setback in the discussions came a week after NHL and NHLPA officials attended a meeting in New York where the International Ice Hockey Federation made mostly verbal but few written assurances that addressed many of the concerns raised by the League caused to deny participation in the winter games in South Korea. The NHL had participated in the last five Olympic Games.

One of the longstanding problems that IIHF boss Rene ‘Fasel dealt with was paying the players’ travel and insurance costs. Another problem was to give the league and unions access to videos and still images so that both could market their players.

Daly called the meeting “positive,” but said the league continued to have “justified reservations” about how Olympic participation would disrupt their schedule by having to cancel the regular season for two weeks every four years.

A message that was left with Fasel and the IIHF was not immediately returned.

Fehr was encouraged after the meeting.

“I had the impression that there should be a way to achieve this to everyone’s satisfaction,” said Fehr.

