Where are you going when you are attacked in your home, the safest place in the world? What do you do when your own state rejects you and nobody intervenes? How do you deal with trauma that will haunt future generations? You are very concerned with these questions when you see the heartbreakingly beautiful Shikara.

Shikara was written, produced and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and tells a love story that takes place during the terrible exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. Shiv Kumar and Shanti Dhar (played by newcomers Aadil Khan and Sadia) are a newly married Kashmiri Pandit couple living in Kashmir Srinagar, in a house they call Shikara. In late 1989, when Shiv’s friend’s father was killed in a meeting between the Indian army and militants, the happy life of the Dhars was turned upside down. A few weeks later, Jammu and Kashmir clash again, this time with militant Islamists looking for the blood of the Kashmiri Hindus. Shiv and Shanti are driven out of Shikara with their family and flee to Jammu as refugees. The next 30 years are spent in a refugee camp to write, teach, fight for justice, and hope to return to Shikara one day.

The film takes you straight into the pain and trauma of being torn away from home. What it doesn’t do is lead you into political realities. The Kashmiri Pandit Exodus is not the story, but a prop that serves as the background for a love story. While it is a beautifully told haunting love story, it is not a political drama or the “unspeakable story of the Kashmiri Pandits” that it claims to be.

Apart from a few scenes with political speeches, burning houses, some people shot and a rather lame interaction between Shiva and a militant, Shikara explicitly stays away from politics. It has paid little attention to the Hindu-Muslim conflict, but does not contain any real talk of government, militancy or violence at the time. In fact, Chopra removes the couple from this reality and focuses on their story of survival and love.

If you look at the face value – a love story – the movie is a great watch. It is painful and hopeful in all the right parts and wonderfully shows the power of love in times of strife. The main characters, especially Sadia, do a good job and invite you into Shiv’s and Shanti’s relationship as if you were part of it all the time. They show subtlety where necessary – in scenes with shock and sadness – and passion in scenes with fear and happiness.

What is also a little disappointing is the music of the film. The songs, written and composed by Sandesh Shandilya, Abhay Sopori and Rohit Kulkarni, go out of their way to be soulful and let your mind wander. Instead, they fall short. The A.R. Rahman and Qutub-E-Kripa blend effortlessly into the scenes and add to the mood of the film.

Shikara will mourn cashmere and cashmere, but only for a while. It is essentially the story of two people who happen to be Kashmiri Pandits.

