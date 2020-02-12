In the middle of a conversation in clothing store Jeffrey New York on Tuesday evening, Nicholas Braun, the very long actor who plays cousin Greg on Succession, was approached by a fan of the show.

“I’m so sorry to bother you, but you’re fantastic,” the woman said. “I wish it was every day.”

“I wish it were a soap,” Braun replied, thanking her. “That would be a very different thing.”

He has not missed a beat, perhaps because Braun has been used to this type of interaction in the course of the two seasons. His turn as the debilitating, well-loved Greg led to the adoption of a standard (and light-hearted) talk point: “When people come and go to me,” Greg the Egg! “, I just tell them my name.”

In the middle of the fashion week in New York, Braun organized a party for the American launch of Au Départ, the recently newly established French ultralux trunk maker. Founded in 1834, the brand had been a competitor of Louis Vuitton and Goyard for years, but it was closed in 1976. In September, WWD reported that a group of 15 investors would re-launch the brand with the former Dsquared2 director Gianfranco Maccarrone as CEO. One of the new Au Départ trunks is designed to transport a video game console, and the five-digit cases are available at the top. In short, working with the brand is not the maneuver you choose if you want to prevent yourself from being further associated with the world of Succession.

“They are pretty ridiculous,” Braun said Tuesday. “They feel succession-y. I thought it would be fun. They are super nice, I would like to own one. Maybe by the end of the night they will throw me a bag or something, a wallet. “

Thanks to Au Départ.

Perhaps it is also a natural extension of the increasingly visible set of extracurricular activities from Braun. He was wearing a Reiss suit, an older statesman and one Christian Louboutin shoes despite a long-standing lack of fashion affinity. (“Working on succession,” he said, “you begin to realize what the cut is of the suit that you like. I started seeing Jeremy Strong in very nice things, and everyone likes to be fashionable. “) Last year, when Justin Theroux opened Ray’s, a kind of facility of a dive bar on the Lower East Side, which Braun invested. “I like hanging around, I’m glad I don’t like it,” he said. He may be directing a video clip for it Andy Shauf in the coming weeks, but they are still waiting for approval of the budget. “He is a brilliant songwriter and I love his voice, and I was a fan before I met him,” said Braun.

