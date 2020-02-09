Advertisement

PEBBLE BEACH, CALIF. –

Nick Taylor had more trouble with the wind than with Phil Mickelson. The Canadian both did well on Sunday and won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for his second career win.

With the gallery excited to see Mickelson showing a record sixth win at Pebble Beach, Taylor, from Abbotsford, BC showed a lot of moxie in building up a five-shot turn at the turn and then holding on when 40 mph gusts of Monterey peninsula.

He closed with a 2-under 70 for a win in four strokes over Kevin Streelman (68). Mickelson, who closed two shots with four holes to play, shot 74 and only finished third. He won, was twice second and finished third in his last four starts on the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Taylor won in his fourth start as a PGA Tour rookie at the Sanderson Farms Championship 2015 in Mississippi, at the time an event in the opposite field with none of the top players on it. He went 146 starts on the PGA Tour until his next victory, and it was a big one.

The victory brings him to the Masters for the first time, along with the PGA championship along the coast in Harding Park in May. In his sixth year on tour, Taylor has only played two majors like a pro.

“That was great,” Taylor said. “I believed I could do it because I did it before. But to do it that way, playing with Phil, gives me a lot of confidence in the future.”

Taylor started the final round with a one-off lead over Mickelson, and they were tied up after Lefty came up and down from a bunker in the par-5 second.

Seven holes later, Taylor had a lead of five shots.

He ran a 15-foot birdie putt on the fourth, a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-3 fifth, and then made a bunker shot for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole, the kind of short-game shot everyone expects from Mickelson.

And then it became ugly for Mickelson.

He went over the green at number 8 and played an aggressive chip that rolled past the flag, down the slope and back into the fairway. He threw the next one too far and made double bogey, and then made bogey on the ninth while Taylor ran a 7-foot birdie to advance five shots.

Thanks to the wind it was not completely over yet.

Five holes later, Mickelson had reduced the lead to two, despite having only one birdie-putt, a tap-in at No. 10. Taylor got into trouble with the tee at number 11 and threw the green into a back bunker at No. 12 and then took double bogey on the par-5 14th hole when he found a bunker off the tee, it could only advance about 100 meters and took five to reach the green.

The wind was blowing so fast at that moment that Taylor’s cap blew off his head and he had to chase it down the fairway before he hit his third shot from 227 meters away.

Mickelson, however, missed his chances of taking advantage of Taylor’s mistakes.

He came briefly from the 11th green of just under 100 meters with Taylor in trouble. He didn’t hit a green in regulation after his tap-in-birdie on the 10th until his tee-shot on the par-3 was 17th that was 40 feet away.

Taylor seized control by chipping in on the 15th for a three-pointed lead, and the knockout hit was his tee-shot up to 6 feet below the hole for birdie on the 17th.

He finished at 19-under 268 and earned a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour.

Mickelson was not the only player who struggled. Dustin Johnson shot a 78. Matt Every, in the penultimate group, shot 80. Jason Day closed with a 75.

The best lap and the best finish was by Jordan Spieth, who managed to save his last hole for a 67. It was the low lap of the day and enabled Spieth to finish in ninth place. That brings him back to the top 50 and makes him eligible for a World Golf Championship in Mexico City in two weeks.

Streelman also leaves with a trophy. He worked with Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald to easily win the pro-am for the second time in three years.

