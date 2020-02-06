Advertisement

Nicki Minaj regrets having exchanged outrageous accusations with her ex, Meek Milland she says she had a serious conversation with … again.

The rapper spoke on Pollstar Live on Wednesday! Event at The Beverly Hilton – just a few hours after making friends with Meek – when she heated up on the heated one Social media outbreak,

She formulated her answer as advice for emerging artists. I say it’s important to ignore the little things and keep an eye on the big picture, and especially in their case … music out and shut up the hell.

Apparently Minaj wasn’t practicing what she preached when she called her an ex-clown and accused him of being a thug … after Meek apparently disregarded her husband, Kenneth Pettyby liking a meme about him.

Nicki says if she could do it again she would have fought the urge to continue the attack and suggests every time she did something like this … 5 minutes later she wished she hadn’t.

But she’s also not one who makes false excuses or backslides and tells the crowd that she thinks it’s a lesson to control her anger and feelings … a lesson worth repeating.

As we reported … Nicki and her husband have been arguing with Meek Mill since then run into it in a shop last month and yelling at each other. Although things escalated quickly on social media on Wednesday, they seem to have cooled off significantly after Meek posted a last tweet that contradicts Nicki’s allegations.

If Minaj follows her own advice, it might get calmer from now on … but we wouldn’t bet on it.

