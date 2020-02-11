Advertisement

Nicola Coughlan attended the Elton Johns Oscar Party with Jonathan Van Ness. (Twitter / Nicola Coughlan)

Derry Girls star and flawless LGBT + ally Nicola Coughlan had the best time of her life at Elton John’s Oscars party and luckily she tweeted the whole thing live.

Coughlan’s impressive rise from the aspiring Irish star to the aspiring Hollywood royalty was solidified on Sunday, February 9 when she received an invitation to Elton John’s Oscar party.

The actor was a guest of Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness, whom she previously called her “soul sister”.

Coughlan stomped into the hall in a floating dress with a floral print and was really all of us.

If you look closely, you can see exactly the moment when I felt too Irish to take my Sass walk. Pic.twitter.com/RGwcbkH8Xu

– Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) February 10, 2020

As Nicola Coughlan kindly emphasized, it’s actually pretty insulting how cute she looked when she posed with Van Ness.

Baby Jonny is hosted and it is really rude how cute we looked !! pic.twitter.com/O8X3OKf39B

– Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) February 10, 2020

Do you know what the best lighting for selfies is always in the nightclub toilets? Imagine that with wind machines and you have Elton John’s Oscar party.

There was a wind machine in the portal and frankly wow a highlight pic.twitter.com/G37LK547Zb

– Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) February 10, 2020

Everyone’s favorite lesbian showed that she is still a woman of the people while rubbing her shoulders with Jane Fonda, Skylar Astin and Donatella Versace.

Things that happened last night:

When Jane Fonda came to present the best picture, I shouted, “Oh my god, look at Rita Moreno!” And Skylar Astin (who was honestly sitting at my table, it’s funny that I was allowed to be there) said that it actually wasn’t her

– Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) February 10, 2020

Donatella Versace and Heidi Klimt were there and didn’t know how to handle it

– Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) February 10, 2020

I finally met @tanfrance and @antoni and they are the most beautiful boys in the world that I want to eat

– Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) February 10, 2020

For those who accuse me of dropping names, leave those names on the floor that I wanted them to drop

– Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) February 10, 2020

Understandably, Coughlan lost when he saw that Elton John was only 20 feet away from her.

Elton John then came to the party and played and frankly it was one of the best moments of my life pic.twitter.com/uLbT5Xb995

– Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) February 10, 2020

I reacted somewhat calmly when I saw Elton John appear 20 feet from me when I met Michael Palin. Pic.twitter.com/XFFHnv9Mxw

– Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) February 10, 2020

“It was funny that I was there myself,” she said, comparing herself to “your older aunt at a wedding – she was thrilled to be invited and absolutely thrilled to get the free dinner.” A queen.

Frankly, it was weird that I was there myself, I was only there because my buddy was host, but I was honest like your older aunt at a wedding

– Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) February 10, 2020

At the end of the trip, Nicola Coughlan achieved what most of us can only dream of: upgrade to business class, free champagne and everything.

“It must be very annoying to hate myself” I think I’m sipping my free champagne from my free business class upgrade that flies back from Elton John’s Oscar party. Http://t.co/HWZdUeAhHi pic.twitter.com/Yb7OfavyQj

– Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) February 10, 2020

If she wasn’t such a pure and perfect ally, we would absolutely hate her.

