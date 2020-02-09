Advertisement

New Delhi: The National Design Institute (NID) in Ahmedabad made a last-minute decision to postpone the 40th convocation ceremony, in which the well-known artist and dancer Mallika Sarabhai was invited as the main guest.

The ceremony was scheduled to take place on Friday (February 7th), but University Monday (February 3rd) sent an email to graduates indicating that the event had been postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

There are now allegations that the event was canceled at the last minute because of the invitation to Sarabhai, who is a well-known critic of the Narendra Modi government. Sarabhai was one of the few artists to condemn the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

The NID is an autonomous body, but is subordinate to the Ministry of Trade and Industry and has up to six officials on its board of directors.

ThePrint emailed the director of NID and the head of media communications at the institute, but received no response. The report will be updated when they respond.

You received the email, but have no reason to cancel: Sarabhai

Sarabhai informed ThePrint that she had also received the cancellation email from NID.

“This email was sent to me on Monday evening. I haven’t received any further information since then. All the news I have comes from the media. Sarabhai told ThePrint.

She added that four months ago she received the invitation from Jamshyd Godrej (CEO and Chairman of Godrej & Boyce) as the main guest.

Sarabhai said she did not know whether her story as a government critic had led to the decision. “Your guess is as good as mine,” she added.

Students are upset about the development

The graduates are meanwhile annoyed by the decision.

“Many students had traveled abroad from their parents, their tickets were booked,” one student told ThePrint. “Students earned the least amount of information about what these” unforeseen circumstances “look like.”

The university administration held a meeting with the alumni group on Thursday to pacify them. “The director apologized very much for what had happened. But no reason was given, ”Shravan Sreejith, president of the student body, told ThePrint.

Some students then gathered on the university campus on Friday to hold a “sham convocation,” which was reportedly completed with degrees and congratulations.

