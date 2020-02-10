Advertisement

Abdul Dremali, a MacRumors reader who uses Advil on the MacRumors forums, already shared an image taken in the forums with one of Apple’s latest iPhones in September 2019 in night mode.

The photo showed a lighthouse and a sky full of stars as Dremali is an astrophotographer. Apple discovered Dremali’s picture after it was featured on the forums and recently used in a new video showing night mode.

Dremali shared several “night mode” photos on the MacRumors forums and on his website, but the lighthouse picture turned out to be his most popular. According to the EXIF ​​information shared in the thread, the photo was a 20-second exposure in night mode with the standard lens and no device other than a tripod.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1-ibIspYbs [/ embed]

Since Apple typically requires photographers and artists to work with to sign nondisclosure agreements, Dremali declined to comment on Apple’s use of its image, but its astrophotographic images provide an excellent example of the benefits of Apple’s Night Mode feature.

In night mode, long exposure detection techniques, machine learning and other technologies are used to achieve vivid, bright images even in low light conditions. In “night mode”, iPhone users can take photos in the dark that were not possible with earlier versions of the “iPhone”.

Advertisement