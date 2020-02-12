Advertisement

The latest sale on Nintendo eShop offers savings on all types of third-party games on Switch.

Here are some of the best offers:

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – $ 27.49 ($ 54.99 regular)

Fueled Crash Team Racing – $ 29.99 (regular $ 49.99)

Dead cells – $ 23.99 (typically $ 33.99)

Diablo III: Eternal Collection – $ 52.79 ($ 79.99 regular)

Mega Man Legacy Collection – $ 12.72 ($ 18.99 regular)

Lego Marvel Superheroes 2 – $ 15.99 (regular $ 39.99)

The Lego Movie 2 video game – $ 19.99 ($ ​​49.99 regular)

Lego DC Super Villains – $ 27.99 ($ ​​69.99 regular)

Lego Harry Potter Collection – $ 23.99 ($ ​​59.99 regular)

Sid Meiers Civilization VI – $ 47.99 (regular $ 79.99)

South Park: The Fractured but Whole – $ 29.99 ($ ​​79.99 regular)

Spyro Reignited Trilogy – $ 27.49 ($ 49.99 regular)

The complete list of offers can be found here. The sale runs until February 17.

Photo credit: Blizzard / Nintendo

