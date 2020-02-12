It looks like Nintendo isn’t just adding well-known and well-known NES and SNES games to its Switch Online service.

The latest games for the subscription service are pretty much the definition of deep cuts. There are even two SNES titles that never made it to North America despite being translated into English for a European release, Pop’n Twinbee and Smash Tennis.

Other NES titles added this month include the side-scroller Shadow of the Ninja and a game called Eliminator Boat Duel that is somewhat similar to Micro Machines. As for NES titles, Eliminator Boat Duel looks pretty crazy for a game released in 1991.

All four titles will be released on Switch Online on February 19. Switch Online is priced at $ 4.99 for one month, $ 9.99 for three months, and $ 24.99 for 12 months. A 12-month family membership costs $ 44.99.

It is unclear whether Nintendo plans to ever expand beyond SNES and NES titles with Switch Online. I still hope that Nintendo 64 games will eventually find their way to work.