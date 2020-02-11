Advertisement

Nintendo’s goal is to make traveling a bit more enjoyable this spring.

The video game company plans to open pop-up gaming lounges at four major airports so passengers can pass the time before playing some of the biggest games on Nintendo Switch.

The kiosks, where multiple counters will be available, will be open from February 13 through March 29 at Dulles International Airport in Washington DC, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, and O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. A fourth location in Dallas’ Love Field will be open from February 13th to March 26th.

Games include The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party, and Tetris 99.

Travelers who take the time to play will receive a free Nintendo Switch carry case and a Target $ 10 voucher for Nintendo purchases over $ 75. Players can also order a switch, selected software and Nintendo merchandise in the lounges. (These will be sent to buyers within two days, rather than giving them something more that will fit in the carry-on compartments.)

“We hope travelers will find Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite great travel companions,” said Nick Chavez, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Nintendo of America. “Spending time playing Nintendo games in our On The Go lounges gives you the opportunity to start or end your journey with a smile.”

