Apologizing for the “inevitable” production and shipping delays in Nintendo Switch consoles, switch accessories, and copies of Ring-Fit Adventure, Nintendo cites the corona virus outbreak as the cause of the delays.

A notice on the official Nintendo website states that the company apologizes for any inconvenience and that Nintendo will monitor the situation as closely as possible.

At the moment, these delays only seem to affect products made in China and sold in Japan. It is not currently clear whether the outbreak of the corona virus will affect the production of switch consoles, accessories or copies of Ring Fit Adventure for non-Japanese markets. However, we will keep you up to date.

Nintendo has also confirmed that the pre-order date for the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons counter in Japan has also been postponed to an indefinite date. The console release date in Japan is not affected.

In late January, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa confirmed in related news about Nintendo Switch that there would be no new switch model in 2020.

“According to the usual knowledge of dedicated video game platforms, Nintendo Switch should enter the middle phase of the hardware lifecycle,” said Furukawa. “But we believe we have created a foundation on which to pursue further growth opportunities for Nintendo Switch.”

Furukawa also said that Nintendo believes that “we haven’t fully communicated the specifics and appeal of Nintendo Switch Lite, so we’ll continue to do so in the future.”

