MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Nintendo once approached Disney, so it can add “Kingdom Hearts” hero Sora to “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate”

Former editor of Game Informer, Imran Kahn, said the negotiations were taking place, but it failed

Sora can still be included in the next Fighter’s Pass, Kahn said

Despite the huge selection that “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” has, fans still long for their favorite non-“Smash” character.

Some fans who saw popular characters such as Doomguy (also known as Doom Slayer) from “DOOM”, Dante from “Devil May Cry” and Leon Kennedy from “Resident Evil” were surprised to see Byleth, the protagonist of “Fire Emblem : Three Houses’ you join the Nintendo fighter.

Many regretted that there are too many “Fire Emblem” characters in “Smash Bros” (Byleth is the eighth “FE” character in the game). Many also regretted that Byleth is just an addition to the number of swordsmen in the game.

“Smash Bros.” game director Masahiro Sakurai recently admitted that the game has “too many FE characters” and “too many sword users.” That may sound like a relief and a glimmer of hope to those who have the same feeling, that is no guarantee that the game will have more non-“FE” and non-sword users in the future.

Byleth, player character “Fire Emblem: Three Houses”, arrives at the end of January 2020 as “DLC Fighter” on “Super Smash Brothers Ultimate”. Photo: Nintendo / Fire Emblem Three Houses / Super Smash Brothers Ultimate / Twitter

One of the most requested sword wheelers who might have a chance to enter the game could be Sora from “Kingdom Hearts”. Many players had hoped that the young keyblade user would be included in the roster, Screen Rant reported. And if someone familiar with the matter is to believe, it seems likely that this will happen.

According to the former chief informer of Game Informer and Kinda Funny cohost Imran Kahn, Nintendo really wanted to put the hero ‘Kingdom Hearts’ into the game. “They absolutely approached Disney about it (getting Sora in Smash Bros.) once,” he said.

However, the game company did not succeed. When asked why the character was not included in the game, Kahn said that Disney did not want the character to participate in the fight. “Yes, specifically Disney Japan,” he said.

Screen Rant noted that Kahn did not specify when the negotiations took place. It is possible that the conversations well before ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate ‘, or while Nintendo was still working on DLCs for’ Smash Wii U ‘or’ Smash 3DS ‘.

However, Kahn does not completely exclude Sora. In the video, the former chief informer of Game Informer said that Nintendo Sora or Master Chief (of the ‘Halo’ fame) could add to the ‘Smash Bros’ schedule this year. Simply put, fans should expect surprises in the next “Smash Bros.” Fighter’s Pass.

