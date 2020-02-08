Advertisement

Treasury Secretary Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday that the government is taking several steps, such as using data analytics to fill gaps in the levying of goods and services tax (GST) and prevent certain areas of system abuse and gambling.

For the past three months, the GST collection has exceeded half a liter each month, she said at a press conference in Chennai on the 2020-21 budget.

At GST council meetings, state finance ministers reported on various loopholes that resulted in the government not receiving tax revenue, she said. Many steps have been taken to close such gaps and stop certain areas of abuse and gambling of the system, she said.

Advertisement

“The economy is on a robust level and the macro economy is at its best. The fundamentals are strong. Foreign exchange reserves and foreign direct investment are at their highest levels, ”she said.

She said there is also a center plan to increase bank officials’ interaction.

She expressed confidence that “India will grow 8% again” and said the government is making efforts to “pursue the goals”.

Finance minister Ajay Bhushan Pandey said that a targeted approach would be followed by data analytics and artificial intelligence, and helped improve GST collections. In November the collection was approximately 1.04,000 crore and in December it was 1.03,000 crore, while in January it was 1.11,000 crore, he said.

The economy has improved and the improved collection is due to several measures, he said. Referring to the use of data analysis, he said that data from income tax, GST, customs, export and import would be mined.

He said a report was drawn up on areas with a red flag that included a large number of people as tax complainants and honest taxpayers. It was only a fraction of a few thousand GST taxpayers who needed close scrutiny, he said.

In cases of mismatches up to a certain amount, taxpayers are notified by SMS, and if they are large, officials are also notified to find out whether the deviation is due to a valid reason or not.

Such targeted measures have helped the government to improve tax revenues without causing an “excess”.

The government will continue to identify problem areas. “We will continue to do this and improve data analytics and artificial intelligence to help identify those who are trying to gain access to the system when they are being tracked and to make honest taxpayers completely stress free,” he said.

Advertisement