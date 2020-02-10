Advertisement

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Aari McDonald scored 22 points and came in 12th on Sunday with a 65-58 win over Oregon State 9.

The Wildcats (19-4, 8-4 Pac-12) have suffered a series of eleven defeats against Oregon State (18-5, 7-5) in the 2011-12 season.

Advertisement

Arizona never lagged in extra time, and the key shot was a 3-pointer from Sam Thomas with 1:16 left that extended his lead to 61-56.

The Wildcats increased their defense pressure from man to man in the extension and the Beavers scored only one field goal.

Mikayla Pivec led the beavers with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Dominque McBryde scored 19 points and Cate Reese had 13 points for the Wildcats.

The game was tightly contested the entire way.

Reese scored in color to give the wildcats a 56-54 1:51 lead that remains in control. Taylor Jones’ chase ended with 56: 25. Both teams scored no goal until extra time.

Arizona had final ownership of the regulation, but McDonald’s 30-foot shot at the buzzer was good short.

Oregon State’s Kat Tudor drilled a 3-pointer to end the game at 50, 6 minutes before the end, and neither team was more than two points ahead of the rest of the regulation.

Oregon State led by seven points in the first half and 36:31 in the break.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona: The Wildcats have four of their last six regular season games at home 10-2. … Arizona’s only losses this season went to teams that are currently in the top 10 – Oregon State, No. 3 Oregon and No. 10 UCLA.

Oregon State: The Beavers could move out of the top 10 for the first time this season. … Freshman striker Kennedy Brown, who suffered a knee injury in the first quarter of Friday’s win against Arizona State, was on crutches and not suitable for Sunday’s game. Brown is second in the team when it comes to rebounds and blocked shots.

NEXT

Arizona receives Washington on Friday.

Oregon State will play at USC on Friday.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Advertisement