Advertisement

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Alexis Tolefree scored 30 points in 5-out-of-10 shooting from a 3-point range, and Arkansas in 25th place defeated Kentucky 103-85 in 15th place on Sunday.

It was the third time this season that Arkansas hit the century barrier. The razorbacks are 1-3 this season against teams in the AP Top 25.

Advertisement

Chelsea Dungee, who had averaged just over 10 points in a competition in the last six games, scored 24 points in 8-of-12 shooting and made all four of her 3’s. Taylah Thomas scored 13.

The razorbacks led the break with 38-35 and broke 75% (12 out of 16) in the third quarter. Arkansas (19-5, 7-4 Southeastern Conference) made all five of his 3 points in the third with Tolefree making three and Dungee and Amber Ramirez one piece. The razorbacks led 71-54 after three.

Chasity Patterson tried to collect the wildcats with 21 points in the last stanza when she buried 7 out of 8 – including all four 3s – but Arkansas continued its shootout.

Patterson led Kentucky (18-5, 7-4) with 32 points and Rhyne Howard 20.

___

More AP Women’s College Basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Advertisement