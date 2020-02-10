Advertisement

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Myah Taylor scored each of her 16 points in the last 12 minutes to contribute to a 69-57 win against Texas A&M No. 16 on Sunday at Rally No. 8 in Mississippi.

Taylor also had six assists, three steals, and zero sales to lead the fighting bulldog indictment (22-3, 10-1 SEC).

Rickea Jackson had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the state of Mississippi. Jessika Carter scored 15 points in the 6-of-9 shooting.

The Aggies (18-5, 6-4) played their sixth consecutive game without pre-season SEC player of the year Chennedy Carter, who dealt with an injury.

N’dea Jones had 16 points and 15 rebounds for Texas A&M. Kayla Wells also scored 16.

NO. 13 MARYLAND 79, RUTGERS 50

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Kaila Charles had 16 points and eight rebounds, leading Maryland to his ninth consecutive win.

Stephanie Jones and Ashley Owusu each added 14 points for the Terps (20-4, 11-2 Big Ten). Owusu also had nine templates.

Maryland achieved 20 victories for the 17th time in a row.

Arella Guirantes led Rutgers (17-6, 7-5) with 15 points. Tekia Mack had 13

NO. 14 DEPAUL 86, SETON HALL 76

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. – Chante Stonewall posted a career high of 29 points and 10 rebounds, which helped DePaul to victory.

Stonewall scored 24 points in the first half and gave the Blue Demons a 50:40 lead during the break.

DePaul (22-3, 12-1 Big East) had five players in the double digits. Sonya Morris finished with 14 points and Deja Church had 13.

Mya Jackson scored 19 points for Seton Hall (15-9, 8-5) and Shadeen Samuels had 18.

The pirates brought 16 offensive rebounds and gave the Blue Demons a 16: 1 lead in second chance points.

NO. 17 FLORIDA STATE 63, VIRGINIA 55

TALLAHASSEE, Florida – Kiah Gillespie scored 22 points in the state of Florida and Morgan Jones completed her first dual career.

Gillespie was 9 out of 18 shooters and had eight rebounds. Jones had 11 points and 11 boards.

The Seminoles (20-4, 9-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won 5th place in Louisville, achieved 20 wins for the eighth season in a row.

Jocelyn Willoughby scored 19 points for the Cavaliers (10-14, 5-8). Shemera Williams finished 12.

NO. 20 IOWA 83, PURDUE 71

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Monika Czinano scored 20 points in the 10-of-11 shootout, and Iowa retired to win the street.

Makenzie Meyer and Kathleen Doyle had 22 points each for the Hawkeyes (20-4, 11-2 Big Ten), who started a showdown on Thursday with the lead in 13th place in Maryland. Amanda Ollinger had 12 rebounds.

Kayanna Traylor led the Boilermakers (15-10, 6-7) with a career high of 21 points. Fatou Diagne grabbed 14 rebounds.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

