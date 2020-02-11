Advertisement

TORONTO –

Despite what you may have read, Bill Gates does not buy a super yacht of its kind.

Recent media reports have linked Microsoft’s co-founder to the Aqua, which is believed to be the first hydrogen-powered hydrogen yacht in the world.

According to Sinot, the company that develops the super yacht, the 112-meter Aqua will include an on-board spa, gym and hydromassage room, as well as various bedrooms and a fine dining area with 14 seats, among many other amenities.

A number of media organizations, primarily in the UK, have reported that Gates plans to buy the first Aqua for around £ 500 million, which equates to about $ 860 million Canadian.

Sinot says, however, that these claims contain no truth.

In a statement posted on his website on Monday, the yachtmaker says that Aqua “is in no way affiliated with Mr. Gates (or his representatives)” and that the company has “no business relationship” with the famous tech mogul.

“Unfortunately, all” information “in these recent articles is incorrect,” the statement concludes.

Given that strong denial, it seems reasonable to assume that Gates is indeed not planning to buy the first Aqua yacht – but if he has burned a hole in his pocket for US $ 645 million, there are many other things that he it can spend.

The world’s first “giga mansion” is currently under construction in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel Air. When it is ready this summer, there are reported to be 20 bedrooms, 30 bathrooms, five swimming pools and its own night club. Gates was able to pay his list price of US $ 500 million and still has more than enough left to buy the US $ 115 million estate that was once home to Sonny and Cher.

The purchase price of the yacht is not enough for Gates to join his former Microsoft colleague Steve Ballmer in the NBA owners’ club – Ballmer paid US $ 2 billion to acquire the Los Angeles Clippers in 2014 – but it would just enough for him to buy his way to the NHL. The new franchise of the Seattle hockey competition, which begins to play in 2021, pays $ 650 million in expansion costs to join the club; certainly the influence of Gates as owner could convince the competition to give him a small discount.

Of course there are other ways to spend huge sums of money that may seem closer to Gates’ heart.

Last week, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced that it will spend up to US $ 100 million to find a vaccine for the COVID-19 coronavirus and improve treatment options for patients. Over the past decade, the foundation has spent more than double on efforts to improve sanitary technology in parts of the world where sanitary does not exist. In 2018, he pledged US $ 1 billion of the foundation’s money to fight malaria.

Add those promises, and the result is not just enough to buy the world’s first hydrogen-powered super yacht at the reported purchase price – it’s enough to land the second as well.

