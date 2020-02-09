Advertisement

The government is under no obligation to make reservations for appointments and promotions of public office, and courts cannot issue instructions that compel states to reserve positions or positions for occupations and planned tribes (SC / STs), the Supreme Court said in a judgment found.

The Supreme Court also said that a person has no fundamental right to reserve and that it is up to the government to decide whether reservations are required for appointments and promotions.

“… There is no doubt that the state government is not obliged to make reservations. There is no fundamental right for an individual to make a reservation on promotions. The court cannot issue a mandamus that requests the state government to make reservations, ”said the judgment of the judges L Nageswara Rao and Hemant Gupta on February 7.

The court therefore overturned a ruling by the Supreme Court of Uttarakhand that overturned the state government’s decision in 2012 to fill all of the state’s civil service jobs without making reservations against SC / STs.

In this regard, the court affirmed the law and found that the constitutional provisions contained in Article 16 regarding reservations only allow provisions, and it is for the government to decide whether it should make reservations regarding the exercise of these powers under the Constitution.

“Articles 16 (4) and 16 (4-A) authorize the state to make reservations regarding appointment and promotion in favor of the scheduled castes and tribes if, in the opinion of the state, they are not adequately represented in the services of are the state. It is up to the state government to decide whether reservations regarding appointment and promotion to public office in the state are required, ”the ruling said.

The court ruled that when deciding whether to make a reservation or not, the state can form its own opinion based on the material that it already has, or that it can use such material through a commission, a committee, a person or an authority can collect.

However, the court also ruled that if the government were to exercise its discretion and make arrangements to reserve a class of people, it would need to collect quantifiable data demonstrating the inadequacy of that class’s representation in public services. If the decision of the state government to make reservations for transport is contested, the state concerned must provide the court with the necessary quantifiable data and confirm to the court that such reservations were necessary due to insufficient representation.

The Supreme Court based on its previous judgments in Indra Sawhney (1992), Ajit Singh (1999), M Nagaraj (2006) and Jarnail Singh (2018), which ruled that Articles 16 (4) and 16 (4-A) enable provisions and the collection of quantifiable data, which shows that the representation of SC / ST in the public service is inadequate, is crucial for the provision of reservations in advertising campaigns.

Such data, the court said, only need to be collected if the government makes a reservation and are not required if the state government has decided not to submit a reservation.

“Since the state is under no obligation to make reservations about promotions, it does not have to base its decision on quantifiable data showing that the members of the scheduled castes and the scheduled tribes are adequately represented in government services.” , says the judgment.

Therefore, the court ruled that even if the underrepresentation of SC / STs in the civil service is brought to the attention of the state government, the state government cannot issue a reservation.

Therefore, the court also overturned the Supreme Court’s instruction that the state government should first collect data on the adequacy or inadequacy of SC / ST’s representation in government services, on the basis of which it should decide whether to make a reservation or not.

The reservation issue for SC / ST was a controversial issue. A petition is pending at the Supreme Court arguing that the “creamy layer” among SC / STs should be excluded from the benefits of the reservations available to these communities.

The petitioner in this case, the non-governmental organization Samta Andolan Samiti, has argued that services granted to SC / ST under reservation and other government regulations do not go to those who actually need these services and who prefer the “creamy Layer “of these communities are limited.

The central government rejected the petition on the grounds that the cream layer principle should not be applied to SCs / STs because they have been disadvantaged for centuries. It added that the principle based on economic parameters does not necessarily lead to socio-cultural uplift.

In 2018, the Supreme Court ruled in Jarnail Singh & Ors. v Lachhmi Narain Gupta & Ors. had decided that the principle of the creamy layer, which formerly applied to other reverse classes (OBCs), should also be applied to SC / ST communities to make a reservation on promotions.

In OBCs, the creamy layer comprises households with an annual income of more than ~ 8 lakh per year.

The central government has asked the Supreme Court to review the Jarnail Singh judgment.

“The reservation aims to eliminate the socio-cultural discrimination that SC / ST communities have faced for thousands of years. Even today we find that many students from non-financially disadvantaged SC / ST communities in reputable public educational institutions are exposed to systematic discrimination. In such a scenario, the Centre’s request to rethink Jarnail Singh cannot be objected to, ”Sophy KJ, assistant professor at the National Law University in Delhi, told HT.

