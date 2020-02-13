A Ball State University professor who the police called when a black student would not change seats, will not come back to teach the rest of the semester, the school said.

“The decision was made to ensure continuity in the curriculum, eliminate unnecessary distractions and help our students complete the right course expectations,” said Kathy Wolf, vice president of marketing and communication at the university, in a statement to CNN on Wednesday. .

The professor, Shaheen Borna, has been a member of the Ball State faculty since 1983.

Borna called the police in January after a student refused to change seats during his Marketing 310 lesson.

The student, Sultan Benson, told CNN he came to class to see that his usual chair had been taken. Borna suggested he sit in the back, what he did, Benson said.

When another student left about half an hour later class, Borna asked Benson to come up higher. Already arranged, with his belongings unpacked and his laptop charged, Benson asked why he had to move. Then Benson said things were escalating.

“Move your seat or I’ll call the police,” Benson reminded Borna.

Two police officers on campus responded, and the video of the incident shows several students defending Benson. Benson said he left the classroom to talk briefly to the police in the hall.

Benson told CNN last month that he was uncomfortable returning to Borna’s classroom and had done so switched classes. He also said that he experienced it increased anxiety and nightmares.

“I automatically get scared and wary,” he said then. “That shows me that you don’t care about my life.”

Immediately after the incident, the university said in a statement that it would use the situation to “learn and improve.”

“Every time something like this happens on our campus, the university works to understand what happened and how we can improve based on what we learn,” the school said. “This includes talking to those involved and taking measures that will prevent future situations.”

Borna apologized to the class and to Benson, in particular by e-mail in January. In both emails, Borna wrote that he “misused the situation”.

“As a professor at Ball State University, it is my responsibility to ensure that you and all my students have an excellent educational experience. I am sorry that my actions today have not contributed to that,” both emails say.

CNN contacted Borna for comment at the time of the incident, but said he was asked not to talk to the media.