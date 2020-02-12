Advertisement

Shaheen Bagh in Delhi has become an icon of resistance to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and a possible (NRC) National Register of Citizens (which the government says is currently not in the works). , In the past two months, women – especially Muslim women – have been leading the sit-in in Shaheen Bagh. The protest has given CAA-NRC an important place in national awareness. This is also one of the most successful occupy movements worldwide. It speaks of the freedom of choice and power of Muslim women who have exercised their democratic rights while breaking various stereotypes. The movement was also non-violent, although attempts were made to ignite the situation. It has brought questions of civil rights, the place of Muslims in modern India and constitutional values ​​to life. And it is a reminder to the government that the trust of the Indian minorities must be won.

However, it is important that every movement takes into account changing circumstances. The government has shown no signs of withdrawing the CAA or of engaging in the issue at all – and it is therefore unlikely that a central goal of the protest will be achieved. The protest has caused inconvenience to Delhi residents and has led to a degree of resentment on the ground. The Supreme Court has ruled that protests must take place in certain areas and cannot take place indefinitely. This prompted some demonstrators to say that they are open to moving to another area.

The election result in Delhi was a clear mandate for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which did not accept or rejected the protest, and a defeat for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was keenly critical of the protest. However, this should not be understood as an endorsement of the Shaheen Bagh protest, as several other issues made the AAP the winner. However, after the protest became a central topic in the polls, it was sensible for the organizers not to withdraw, as this could have acted as a surrender in the face of a political onslaught. Now that the elections are over, the demonstrators have the political leeway to choose their own merits. You also need to take into account that elements that are trying to undermine the protest can make the situation violent and potentially lead to unrest in the community.

A movement has to be tactically agile. Go back to Mahatma Gandhi, who led the freedom movement – trigger excitement when the time is right and pull it back when it starts to see declining returns. Shaheen Bagh will perish as a historic protest. But the organizers must now look back on their successes, cancel the sit-in and find other ways to disagree.

