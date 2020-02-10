Advertisement

The Kashmir Press Club, a representative association of journalists in the Kashmir Valley, accused the police and government in Jammu and Kashmir of refusing to provide clerks with free work on Monday, and has led several cases of “harassment and abuse.” Subpoena “by the police on The special status of the former state has been revoked.

The club convened an urgent meeting on Monday after two journalists, Naseer Ganai from Outlook magazine and a local journalist, Haroon Nabi, were summoned and questioned by the police on Saturday for a statement by the banned separatist organization Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF).

A statement said the meeting was called to “discuss physical attacks, threats, and intimidation that J&K police have taken against journalists in Kashmir.”

“The meeting, attended by representatives of all associations of journalists, noted with concern that the government has not given journalists and the media the freedom to operate freely from the valley since the first day since Article 370 was deleted on August 5,” it was said.

“This is evident from the six-month shutdown of the Internet in the region since August 5th. As if that weren’t enough, physical attacks, threats and subpoenas against journalists are used by security agencies to intimidate journalists,” it said.

Calls to government spokesman Rohit Kansal and police director-general Dilbag Singh did not trigger a response.

The press went on to say that harassment and questioning of journalists in Kashmir for “weak reasons” by police J and K for their work is a “damn judgment on the appalling state of the media”.

“The restrictions on the Internet and the enforced demand by news agencies to enable restricted Internet access, constant police surveillance, and physical attacks and subpoenas are the tools to ensure that only government-sponsored versions are heard outside,” it said.

It has been half a year since the high-speed Internet in Kashmir was shut down. Last month, the low-speed mobile internet was restored with access to only 400-500 state-approved websites.

The Monday meeting made it clear that journalists have the right to impartially and truthfully report on the events in Kashmir.

The Kashmir Press Club is a representative body of journalists in Kashmir with over 250 members from various associations of editors, reporters and photo and video journalists.

In addition to the Ganai and Nabi appeal on Saturday, seven other cases were cited to support the security forces’ allegations of harassing and attacking journalists.

“I was asked to provide the email ID from which I received the statement,” said the CCP Ganai when speaking about the police questioning of JKLF history.

The club said that on December 23, Indian Express’s Bashaarat Masood and Scroll’s Safwat Zargar were stopped by the police in Handwara, North Kashmir, while on assignment. “You were taken to the police superintendent’s office, Handwara. They were asked about the story and said that the story is trying to provoke the situation, “the CCP said.

On December 17, two journalists, Azaan Javaid (The Print) and Anees Zargar (Newsclick), were beaten in full by the police in Srinagar when they reported a protest. Despite the assurances from the police, no measures were taken against the accused police officers, the body said.

On November 30, Hakeem Irfan (Economic Times) and Bashaarat Masood (Indian Express) were called to Cargo (a former interrogation center), where police officers grilled them for their stories. “The duo said they were asked to disclose their sources and how they managed to get the documents,” it said.

The body reported that a freelance photojournalist, Muzamil Mattoo, was beaten in downtown Srinagar in November when he reported the prayers of Khoje Digar.

On September 1, 2019, senior journalist Peerzada Ashiq, who works for The Hindu, was called to the Kothi Bagh Police Station, where he was questioned and pressured to reveal the source of his story. “I was asked to disclose my sources, which provided the newspaper with official prison data,” the body quoted Ashiq.

On August 14, 2019, Irfan Amin Malik was picked up from his apartment in Tral and released the next day.

The Kashmir Press Club also urged the government to stop subpoenaing and attacking journalists.

“… The government should guarantee the freedom of expression and expression guaranteed in the constitution, rather than disturbing the press. To see the media as part of the problem in Kashmir and to blame journalists for anything wrong is quite inappropriate, ”it said.

