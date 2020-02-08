Advertisement

However you saw Ireland’s opening win against Scotland seven days ago at Guinness Six Nations, there is little reason to believe that Andy Farrell’s players just have to do better against Wales this afternoon.

A week after the 19:12 win at Aviva Stadium, there is still disagreement about how successful Ireland is with its new coach.

Certainly, there are some, including the Irish team and management, who saw victory as an important first step towards overcoming the misery of 2019 and as an encouraging sign of character, acumen and determination to overcome a Scottish batch of newly acquired lust for war and physicality.

Others saw trying to score zero as a stroke of luck for a conservative choice against a lavish Scottish attack.

In any case, the Wales team that Wayne Pivac brings to Dublin this afternoon will be a much bigger challenge than edentulous Scotland.

The defending champion of Grand Slam, who won 42-0 against desperately poor Italy in Cardiff last Saturday, has his sights set on a record-breaking eighth consecutive championship win and a new, expansive game plan in his back pockets.

Ireland needs to improve its physical condition to win the collisions it faced with the Scots and to improve its ability to cross the payline.

You need to tighten the throng that did not impress last week’s referee Mathieu Raynal and look for a fairer deal with the mishap of today’s official, Romain Poite.

And they will go into this test knowing that there is already a vocal group of skeptics in the media who need to be silenced with significantly improved performance.

After many indications of five on-site training sessions had already been given in the run-up to the Scottish game, Ireland has to make gradual progress for an additional week on the training grounds at the IRFU high-performance center in Abbotstown, West Dublin.

The problem for Farrell is that the Welsh are already a week later. The first camp of Pivac, the former head coach of Scarlets, since Warren Gatland followed at the end of the World Cup semi-final in Wales, ended less than a month after the team’s return from Japan and ended in a game against the barbarians in Cardiff in November ,

The Irish chief confirmed this week how beneficial this had been for the Welsh.

“I spoke to Wayne about the launch of Six Nations and he said it was very, very useful,” said Farrell.

“Obviously, attacks (structures) take a while to get under control, and he trained most of the guys there, so there’s a little head start.

“He was happy and thankful for the good start of the week, but he said he wasn’t entirely happy with the other side of the ball and I thought the weekend’s defense was excellent.”

“After a gig, there are a few things you need to fix, and I thought they did it defensively over the weekend.”

It follows, of course, that Ireland should benefit from this week’s extension, as Farrell accepted, if not clearly.

“Of course, the quality of the team we’re playing against – the game will take its own course, as we always know.”

“If we recognize the opportunities that arise for us, we have to be better in this regard.

“Will they come about because we’re playing against a good team? Only time will tell.”

Let us not forget that Ireland are also a good team and have a home advantage in a stadium that has only lost six nations since 2013.

If anyone can rearrange these statistics this season, it’s Wales. As shown in Cardiff in March last year, Jordan Larmour had to work overtime to avoid Irish flushing and Welsh whitewashing bullies.

Schmidt chose to keep the principality stadium roof open rather than Gatland’s preference for playing in secret. So it was the home team that coped best with the downpour that performed in style during the game in a 25-7 training for visitors after the Grand Slam in Wales.

Irish captain Johnny Sexton was only half joking on Thursday when he suggested the rain was karma to keep the roof open, and Storm Ciara threatened to smash the Aviva with rain and winds of 40 to 55 kilometers an hour today, which Ireland has another area for improvement.

Sexton, who will win his 90th international in Ireland today, also realized that his team must quickly get out of the trap as another slow start could prove the decline.

They did it against Scotland, but the win from Wales 11 months ago was a perfect example of the difficulty of catching up.

“Last week we were ready to go, but we chased shadows after soaking the first two collisions for about eight or nine phases,” said Sexton.

“Scotland always plays with good shape and breadth, lots of speed in its team. Good contacts must be made in these opening phases.

“We weren’t nervous, we were just a little inaccurate and we settled in a bit. But we weren’t clinical enough throughout the game.

“The start of the game is always important.

“Last year, Wales took the lead by seven points, then with a gentle penalty because they defeated 10-0 and then with a gentle penalty of 13-0. The start to the game is huge and we hope that we can start well. “

The list of tasks to do is long, and Wales will not be in the mood to help them tick all the boxes.

It should make for another fascinating encounter between these two old opponents, but don’t be surprised if a little glitz comes from this excellent home record.

