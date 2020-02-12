Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gestures during his speech to supporters after the party’s victory in the state election in the AAP office in New Delhi. | PTI

New Delhi: The youngsters of the Aam Aadmi Party, such as Atishi and Raghav Chadha, will find no place in Arvind Kejriwal’s Council of Ministers, as the New Delhi government plans to continue with its old cabinet, ThePrint has learned.

According to sources, Kejriwal, who was elected chairman of the AAP’s legislative party on Wednesday, does not want any changes in the cabinet because he believes the party has returned to power due to the hard work of incumbent ministers.

While the portfolio allocation will be decided later, all ministers will take an oath with Kejriwal on Sunday in Ramlila Maidan. The Delhi 2015 cabinet includes Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain, Kailash Gehlot, Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Pal Gautam.

Sisodia was the Minister of Education in the previous cabinet and also headed the Ministry of Women’s and Child Care. Gautam was the Minister of Social Affairs, while Jain held the health and PWD portfolios. Gehlot was Minister of Transport and was responsible for law, revenue, information and technology. Rai was the Minister of Labor and Imran Hussain was held responsible for food and civil supply, the environment and the forest.

Kejriwal led the AAP for the second time in a row in Delhi on Tuesday, striking the main competitor BJP and completely decimating the congress. It has won 62 out of 70 seats in Delhi.

