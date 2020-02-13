Floods in the Sumas River on February 8, 2020. The river contains naturally occurring asbestos.

Submitted photo / PNG

According to Fraser Health, there is no public health risk after a river in Abbotsford that contains naturally occurring asbestos that was flooded last week.

Spokeswoman Aletta Vanderheyden said B.C. The Ministry of Environment has reviewed the risk of the river in the past and at that point there was no risk to public health.

“Any new concern would be shared with us … for our health protection team to perform a risk assessment for human health,” she said.

In the past, Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun said the Sumas River was a problem that kept it awake at night.

“Will we see farmers in this area who develop cancer in the future?” He asked in January 2019.

The concern comes from the asbestos-laced sediment that deposits on the banks of the river, especially during flood events. The sediment could be churned up by wind or human activity and released into the air. Inhaling asbestos fibers can cause cancer and chronic respiratory diseases.

The water level in the Sumas River rose and flowed over the banks of the river in some places after heavy rains on January 30 and February 1. Much of the water came upstream when the Nooksack River in Washington, USA broke through the same storm. Its dikes flood the city of Sumas, Washington, and close the Sumas border crossing for two days.

The floods in Sumas, Washington, resulted in the closure of the Sumas border crossing between Canada and the United States on February 1, 2020.

WSDOT SCREENGRAB /

PNG

Floods in the Sumas River on February 8, 2020. The river contains naturally occurring asbestos.

Submitted photo /

PNG

It is likely that the flood that spread across the Abbotsford fields last week and blocked at least one road last week contained some asbestos.

In the 1970s, a slow landslide on Sumas Mountain in the north of Whatcom County Swift Creek, one of the tributaries of the Sumas River, clogged with about 6,000 dump trucks or 60,000 to 130,000 cubic meters of sediment per year.

After a particularly bad storm in December 2016, a story from Bellingham Herald compared the river to “a milkshake”, the color of which was “creamy green”.

The sediment contains naturally occurring asbestos and heavy metals. Swift Creek flows into the Sumas River, which winds its way 24.8 km before it crosses into Canada near Whatcom Road in Abbotsford.

From there, the river meanders through the Sumas Prairie, where high-tech pumps pump the water into a network of irrigation ditches that farmers use to water various plants before crossing Highway 1. There are at least two popular dog walking parks along the river, which kayakers and the Fraser Valley Water Ski Club also use in the warmer months. It eventually flows through the Sumas First Nation before draining into the Fraser River.

The sediment is classified as hazardous waste and must be handled and disposed of safely. In 2010 and 2011, the city of Abbotsford spent $ 177,000 on cleaning up and buried the material under heavy clay to prevent blowing it away.

A report from the Department of the Environment, carried out during the dredging of the river in 2010, found that the air samples were within safe limits at that time. However, the report found that some of the samples were taken on rainy days when moisture could prevent dust from entering the air. There was no wind on several test days.

Tests of the sediment itself showed unsafe asbestos values. Despite numerous requests, the Ministry of the Environment did not comment on this story.

A statement by the city of Abbotsford, sent by email, states that the problem is the responsibility of the federal and provincial governments.

“The City of Abbotsford continues to contact the Canadian Department of the Environment for the potential health risks and the costs associated with the remediation to ensure that public health is maintained. The city has been committed to this issue with high-level government levels since 2010, ”the statement said.

The Provincial Ministry of Labor identified the naturally occurring asbestos in Sumas as a problem that had to be investigated last year.

A draft report on asbestos states: “There are gaps in the provincial and federal approaches to (naturally occurring asbestos) in the Sumas River, namely in determining whether local workers and residents are exposed in the city of Abbotsford and Sumas First Nation are. Activity-based sampling would provide valuable information to understand the potential inhalation exposure to (naturally occurring asbestos) released from the ground through joint activities. “

Last year, after several attempts to address the asbestos problem, Whatcom County received funding from the state legislature to develop a source sediment plan. The project is expected to take six or seven years.

In October, the city of Abbotsford received $ 250,000 in federal and provincial funding for a flood control project on the Nooksack River.

With files from Postmedia

connected

[email protected]

twitter.com/glendaluymes