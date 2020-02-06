Advertisement

© Cour grand-ducale / Marion Dessard

The work of Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg is in the spotlight after the Prime Minister of the country said that no specific role was planned for her when he modernized the monarchy. Xavier Bettel’s comments came when he first spoke since the publication of an inquiry into grievances at the Grand Duchy.

The Waringo report was published last week. Xavier Bettel presented the findings to a parliamentary committee on Wednesday before making his own statement on this to the press. The investigation, conducted by the Prime Minister’s special representative, Jeannot Waringo, was designed to investigate how the Grand-Ducal Court functions. One of the most important points for attention was the treatment of staff and concluded that ‘there has been a culture of fear among them in recent times.

Xavier Bettel said that the report was a good starting point for “strengthening the monarchy” and added that a plan had been drawn up setting out responsibilities to the court before saying “there is no room for the Grand Duchess”. He added that a clearer separation was needed between personal projects under Maria Teresa’s supervision, such as her “Stand, Speak, Rise Up” initiative and official work, and said that her own website would be merged with the official presence on the internet of the Grand Ducal Court.

The Luxembourg Prime Minister also answered staff questions after the Waringo report found that the Grand Duchess exerted great influence on the recruitment, treatment and retention of staff. People who work in the royal household are paid with tax money and Xavier Bettel said he was sorry that he had not been kept informed of all personnel changes in recent years. The report found a high turnover of staff with 51 people who resigned or were dismissed between 2014 and 2019.

Grand Duke Henri agreed to implement many of the recommendations in the report, the leading Luxembourg politician revealed, although he added that “we have to coordinate different things”. Xavier Bettel did not comment on reports that the Luxembourg judicial police have initiated a preliminary investigation into allegations of physical actions against employees in court.

Grand Duke Henri became ruler of Luxembourg in 2000. He married Maria Teresa in February 1981 and they have five children. Their eldest son, hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume, and his wife, Stephanie, are expecting their first baby in May. Prior to the publication of the report, Henri gave an emotional statement in which he praised his wife and asked that his children be allowed to enjoy building their own families without extra pressure.

